J Balvin y Sebastián Yatra demuestran que el reguetón colombiano está más unido que nunca

J Balvin cerró su gira ‘Energía Tour’ con la colaboración de Sebastián Yatra y en compañía de sus familiares, amigos y seguidores en la ciudad de la 'Eterna Primavera'.

239135_aa.jpg
1 of 9

Cortesía prensa Sebatián Yatra

239136_aa1.jpg
2 of 9

Cortesía prensa Sebatián Yatra

239137_bb.jpg
3 of 9

Cortesía prensa Sebatián Yatra

239138_cc.jpg
4 of 9

Cortesía prensa Sebatián Yatra

239139_dd.jpg
5 of 9

Cortesía prensa Sebatián Yatra

239140_ee.jpg
6 of 9

Cortesía prensa Sebatián Yatra

239141_gg.jpg
7 of 9

Cortesía prensa Sebatián Yatra

239142_hh.jpg
8 of 9

Cortesía prensa Sebatián Yatra

239143_ii.jpg
9 of 9

Cortesía prensa Sebatián Yatra
Actualizado: noviembre 28, 2017 06:59 PM

En Medellín, Colombia, el cantante J Balvin concluyó su gira internacional con invitados de la talla de: Bad Bonny, Yandel, Prince Royce, entre otros y en donde participó también Sebastián Yatra.

Mira aquí las mejores fotos del concierto.

