Letra 'Dai Dai', la canción de Shakira para el Mundial de la FIFA 2026: así suena

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La cantante colombiana, que ha participado en varios Mundiales de la FIFA con canciones como 'Hips don't lie', 'Waka Waka' y 'La la land' volvió a emocionar a sus seguidores y los amantes del fútbol al lanzar una nueva canción para el evento deportivo este 14 de mayo a las 8:00 p.m. El videoclip fue grabado en el Estadio Maracaná, ubicado en Río de Janero, Brasil, espacio que visitó a propósito de su megaconcierto en Copacabana.
Mira también: Shakira, acusada de presunto plagio por colaboración con Anitta: escucha las canciones
Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh
Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh
You knew from the day you were born
That here in this place you belong
You been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong
Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go
Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go
Come follow your desire
Where there’s a will, there’s a way
You are the owner of that fire
No one can take it away
Sweat and blood to writе your story
That is how you paved the way
You’re about to rеach the glory
Only one step away
All the highs and lows
All the tears and the pain
You been there through it all, been through it all
Just do it again
Now you got to believe, I believe
‘Cause you know what it takes
To be living my dream
At the top of your game
Feel it, got everything you needed
Now bring it like you mean it
Just like you mean it
Dale, no olvide’ lo que vales
Juega como tú sabes
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Como tú sabe’
Energy is contagious, you know
And it never fails no, no
No one’s getting tired, I know
‘Cause you got that fire, ayo
Dream a little higher, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go
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Ayo
Ayo
We’ve taken all that our hearts can hold
We can’t hold on to the past no more (Mmm)
From the dirt and the tears, we make gold
We are more than flesh and bones
All the highs and lows (Highs and lows)
All the tears and the pain
You been there through it all, been through it all
Just do it again
Now you got to believe (I believe)
‘Cause you know what it takes
To be living my dream
At the top of your game
Feel it, got everything you needed
Now bring it like you mean it
Just like you mean it
Dale, no olvide’ lo que vales
Juega como tú sabes
Como tú sabe’
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Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romario
Cristiano Ronaldo
El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká
Messi, Mbappé, Salah
Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia
US, England, Germany, France
South Africa, España, México, Japan
Korea, Netherlands
Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh
Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh
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Knew from the day you were born
Here in this place, you belong
You’ve been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong
Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go
Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go
Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go
Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go
La colombiana en esta ocasión optó por mezclar varios idiomas en su canción, haciendo alusión a cómo la fiebre del fútbol une a todas las personas sin importar en qué rincón del mundo se encuentran. En este sentido, dice "vamos" en diferentes idiomas: dai dai en italiano, iko (por su pronunciación) en japonés, dale en español y let's go en inglés.
Mira también: Papá de Shakira genera preocupación: habría ingresado de urgencias a la clínica
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Las reacciones por parte de los usuarios de Internet no se han hecho esperar: "🔥🔥🔥 Su talento es imparable, la rompió en los 90 y en esta también 🔥", "Insuperable, solo Shakira lo hace 😍❤️❤️", "La verdadera Reina del Mundial❤️❤️🔥😍", "Solo ella podía hacer esto 🔥🔥🔥", son algunos de los mensajes que se destacan en la red.
Mira también: Shakira hizo historia en Copacabana: qué récord quería romper y por qué su show se retrasó dos horas