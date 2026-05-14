Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

En vivo
Noticias Caracol
Bebé de Maluma
En Vivo A Otro Nivel
Preseleccionados a la Selección Colombia
Programación
YouTube Caracol Televisión

'Dai Dai' letra en español: canción de Shakira para el Mundial 2026 - CaracolTV

La cantante colombiana será una de las artistas que cantará en el show de medio tiempo de la gran final del Mundial que se realizará en México, Estados Unidos y Canadá.

logo-ctv
¿Quieres saber más de las producciones de Caracol TV? Activa las notificaciones y recibirás información al instante.
Nos vemos luego
¡Veámonos!

Publicidad

Letra 'Dai Dai', la canción de Shakira para el Mundial de la FIFA 2026: así suena

La cantante colombiana será una de las artistas que cantará en el show de medio tiempo de la gran final del Mundial que se realizará en México, Estados Unidos y Canadá.

Por: Caracol Televisión
Actualizado: 14 de may, 2026
Comparta en:
Esta es la letra de 'Dai Dai', la nueva canción de Shakira para el Mundial México, Estados Unidos y Canadá 2026.