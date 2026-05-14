Letra 'Dai Dai', la canción de Shakira para el Mundial de la FIFA 2026: así suena

La cantante colombiana, que ha participado en varios Mundiales de la FIFA con canciones como 'Hips don't lie', 'Waka Waka' y 'La la land' volvió a emocionar a sus seguidores y los amantes del fútbol al lanzar una nueva canción para el evento deportivo este 14 de mayo a las 8:00 p.m. El videoclip fue grabado en el Estadio Maracaná, ubicado en Río de Janero, Brasil, espacio que visitó a propósito de su megaconcierto en Copacabana.

Mira también: Shakira, acusada de presunto plagio por colaboración con Anitta: escucha las canciones



Letra de 'Dai Dai', canción de Shakira para el Mundial de la FIFA 2026

Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh

Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh



You knew from the day you were born

That here in this place you belong

You been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong

Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go

Come follow your desire

Where there’s a will, there’s a way

You are the owner of that fire

No one can take it away

Sweat and blood to writе your story

That is how you paved the way

You’re about to rеach the glory

Only one step away

All the highs and lows

All the tears and the pain

You been there through it all, been through it all

Just do it again

Now you got to believe, I believe

‘Cause you know what it takes

To be living my dream

At the top of your game





Feel it, got everything you needed

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale, no olvide’ lo que vales

Juega como tú sabes

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Como tú sabe’

Energy is contagious, you know

And it never fails no, no

No one’s getting tired, I know

‘Cause you got that fire, ayo

Dream a little higher, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go

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Ayo

Ayo

We’ve taken all that our hearts can hold

We can’t hold on to the past no more (Mmm)

From the dirt and the tears, we make gold

We are more than flesh and bones

All the highs and lows (Highs and lows)

All the tears and the pain

You been there through it all, been through it all

Just do it again

Now you got to believe (I believe)

‘Cause you know what it takes

To be living my dream

At the top of your game

Feel it, got everything you needed

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale, no olvide’ lo que vales

Juega como tú sabes

Como tú sabe’

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Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romario

Cristiano Ronaldo

El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká

Messi, Mbappé, Salah

Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

US, England, Germany, France

South Africa, España, México, Japan

Korea, Netherlands

Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh

Oh-eh-oh-eh, eh-oh-eh

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Knew from the day you were born

Here in this place, you belong

You’ve been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong

Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go

Dai, dai, ikō, dale, allez, let’s go

Qué significa 'Dai Dai', la nueva canción de Shakira

La colombiana en esta ocasión optó por mezclar varios idiomas en su canción, haciendo alusión a cómo la fiebre del fútbol une a todas las personas sin importar en qué rincón del mundo se encuentran. En este sentido, dice "vamos" en diferentes idiomas: dai dai en italiano, iko (por su pronunciación) en japonés, dale en español y let's go en inglés.

Mira también: Papá de Shakira genera preocupación: habría ingresado de urgencias a la clínica

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Las reacciones por parte de los usuarios de Internet no se han hecho esperar: "🔥🔥🔥 Su talento es imparable, la rompió en los 90 y en esta también 🔥", "Insuperable, solo Shakira lo hace 😍❤️❤️", "La verdadera Reina del Mundial❤️❤️🔥😍", "Solo ella podía hacer esto 🔥🔥🔥", son algunos de los mensajes que se destacan en la red.

Mira también: Shakira hizo historia en Copacabana: qué récord quería romper y por qué su show se retrasó dos horas