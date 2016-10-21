Publicidad

Fotos: Así fue el mágico y espectacular estreno del Doctor Strange

Fotos: Así fue el mágico y espectacular estreno del Doctor Strange

El próximo estreno de Marvel protagonizado por el actor Benedict Cumberbatch fue estrenado la noche del jueves en Hollywood, California. Estos son los mejores momentos

179892_01benedict-cumberbatch-and-guest.jpg
1 of 29

AFP

179893_1benedict-cumberbatch2.jpg
2 of 29

AFP

179894_2actors-tilda-swinton-benedict-cumberbatch-and-rachel-mcadams.jpg
3 of 29

AFP

179895_3stan-lee2.jpg
4 of 29

AFP

179896_4robert-downey-jr.jpg
5 of 29

AFP

179897_5actor-robert-downey-jr.jpg
6 of 29

AFP

179898_6fans.jpg
7 of 29

AFP

179899_7alfombraroja.jpg
8 of 29

AFP

179900_8executive-director-of-the-film-stan-lee.jpg
9 of 29

AFP

179901_9escenario.jpg
10 of 29

AFP

179902_10actress-rachel-mcadams-2.jpg
11 of 29

AFP

179903_11benedict-cumberbatch.jpg
12 of 29

AFP

179904_12protagonistas.jpg
13 of 29

AFP

179905_13actress-tilda-swinton.jpg
14 of 29

AFP

179906_14director-scott-derrickson.jpg
15 of 29

AFP

179907_15actress-jessica-henwick.jpg
16 of 29

AFP

179908_16actress-alison-holker.jpg
17 of 29

AFP

179909_17actress-katee-sackhoff.jpg
18 of 29

AFP

179910_18alisha-marie.jpg
19 of 29

AFP

179911_19estreno.jpg
20 of 29

AFP

179912_20actor-benedict-cumberbatch-r-and-wife-sophie-hunter.jpg
21 of 29

AFP

179913_21actor-benedict-wong.jpg
22 of 29

AFP

179914_22actor-chadwick-boseman.jpg
23 of 29

AFP

179915_23rachel-mcadams.jpg
24 of 29

AFP

179916_24victor-ortiz.jpg
25 of 29

AFP

179917_25actor-mads-mikkelsen.jpg
26 of 29

AFP

179918_26actress-rachel-mcadams.jpg
27 of 29

AFP

179919_27actor-michael-rooker.jpg
28 of 29

AFP

179920_28kevin-feige-president-of-marvel-studios.jpg
29 of 29

AFP
Actualizado: octubre 21, 2016 04:36 PM

Revive el programa de #HablemosDelCómic con un súper especial del Doctor Strange y un experto que habla de este personaje.

¿Quién es el villano más temerario del Doctor Strange?

 

