Este 10 de enero se llevó a cabo la primera edición de los Critics Choice Super Awards con un reconocimiento a aquellos géneros olvidados en las principales ceremonias de la industria. Las películas y series sobre superhéroes, acción, fantasía, terror, ciencia ficción y animación destacaron a las mejores producciones y talentos en cine y televisión en una gala.

A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores de la primera edición de los Critics Choice Super Awards:

CINE

Mejor película de acción

Bad Boys For Life

Da 5 Bloods (Ganadora)

Extraction

Greyhound

The Hunt

Mulan

The Outpost

Tenet

Mejor actor en una película de acción

Tom Hanks – Greyhound

Chris Hemsworth – Extraction

Caleb Landry Jones – The Outpost

Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Ganador)

Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life

John David Washington – Tenet

Mejor actriz de una película de acción

Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Ganadora)

Yifei Liu – Mulan

Blake Lively – The Rhythm Section

Iliza Shlesinger – Spenser Confidential

Hilary Swank – The Hunt

Mejor película animada

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul (Ganadora)

The Willoughbys

Wolfwalkers

Mejor actor de voz en una película animada

Jamie Foxx – Soul (Ganador)

Will Forte – The Willoughbys

Tom Holland – Onward

John Krasinski – Animal Crackers

Chris Pratt – Onward

Sam Rockwell – The One and Only Ivan

Mejor actriz de voz en una película animada

Tina Fey – Soul (Ganadora)

Honor Kneafsey – Wolfwalkers

Maya Rudolph – The Willoughbys

Phillipa Soo – Over the Moon

Octavia Spencer – Onward

Eva Whittaker – Wolfwalkers

Mejor película de súper héroes

Birds of Prey

The Old Guard

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Sonic The Hedgehog

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Mejor actor en una película de súper héroes

Skylar Astin – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog

Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Old Guard

Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey

Ben Schwartz – Sonic The Hedgehog

Mejor actriz en una película de súper héroes

Kiki Layne – The Old Guard

Peyton Elizabeth Lee – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals

Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey

Jurnee Smollett – Birds of Prey

Charlize Theron – The Old Guard

Mejor película de horror

Freaky

The Invisible Man (Ganadora)

Relic

The Rental

Sputnik

Mejor actor en una película de terror

Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù – His House

Pyotr Fyodorov – Sputnik

Michiel Huisman – The Other Lamb

Dan Stevens – The Rental

Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Ganador)

Mejor actriz en una película de terror

Haley Bennett – Swallow

Angela Bettis – 12 Hour Shift

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Ganadora)

Kathryn Newton – Freaky

Sheila Vand – The Rental

Mejor película de ciencia ficción o fantasía

Love and Monsters

Palm Springs (Ganadora)

Possessor

Synchronic

The Vast of Night

Mejor actor en una película de ciencia ficción o fantasía

Christopher Abbott – Possessor

Jake Horowitz – The Vast of Night

Anthony Mackie – Synchronic

Andy Samberg – Palm Springs (Ganador)

J.K. Simmons – Palm Springs

Mejor actriz en una película de ciencia ficción o fantasía

Ally Ioannides – Synchronic

Katherine Langford – Spontaneous

Sierra McCormick – The Vast of Night

Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs (Ganadora)

Andrea Riseborough – Possessor

Mejor villano en una película

Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Ganador)

Kathryn Newton – Freaky

Martin Short and Jane Krakowski – The Willoughbys

J.K. Simmons – Palm Springs

Hilary Swank – The Hunt

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie de acción

9-1-1

Hanna

Hunters

S.W.A.T.

Vikings (Ganadora)

Warrior

Mejor actor en una serie de acción

Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (Ganador)

Andrew Koji – Warrior

Logan Lerman – Hunters

Alexander Ludwig – Vikings

Shemar Moore – S.W.A.T.

Al Pacino – Hunters

Mejor actriz en una serie de acción

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Ganadora)

Jennifer Connelly – Snowpiercer

Esme Creed-Miles – Hanna

Mireille Enos – Hanna

Katheryn Winnick – Vikings

Alison Wright – Snowpiercer

Mejor serie animada

Archer

BoJack Horseman (Ganadora)

Big Mouth

Central Park

Harley Quinn

Rick and Morty

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Mejor actor de voz en una serie animada

Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Ganador)

H. Jon Benjamin – Archer

Nick Kroll – Big Mouth

John Mulaney – Big Mouth

Jack Quaid – Star Trek: Lower Decks

Justin Roiland – Rick and Morty

J.B. Smoove – Harley Quinn

Mejor actriz de voz en una serie animada

Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (Ganadora)

Tawny Newsome – Star Trek: Lower Decks

Maya Rudolph – Big Mouth

Amy Sedaris – BoJack Horseman

Aisha Tyler – Archer

Jessica Walter – Archer

Mejor serie de súper héroes

The Boys (Ganadora)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Doom Patrol

The Flash

Lucifer

The Umbrella Academy

Mejor actor en una serie de súper héroes

Jon Cryer – Supergirl

Tom Ellis – Lucifer

Grant Gustin – The Flash

Antony Starr – The Boys (Ganador)

Karl Urban – The Boys

Cress Williams – Black Lightning

Mejor actriz en una serie de súper héroes

Melissa Benoist – Supergirl

Aya Cash – The Boys (Ganadora)

Diane Guerrero – Doom Patrol

Elizabeth Marvel – Helstrom

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale

Cobie Smulders – Stumptown

Mejor serie de horror

Evil

The Haunting of Bly Manor

Lovecraft Country (Ganadora)

The Outsider

Supernatural

The Walking Dead

Mejor actor en una serie de horror

Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (Ganador)

Mike Colter – Evil

Michael Emerson – Evil

Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country

Ben Mendelsohn – The Outsider

Jared Padalecki – Supernatural

Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country

Mejor actriz en una serie de horror

Natalie Dormer – Penny Dreadful: City of Angels

Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider

Katja Herbers – Evil

T’Nia Miller – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country

Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor

Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (Ganadora)

Mejor serie de ciencia ficción o fantasía

The Mandalorian (Ganadora)

Outlander

Raised by Wolves

Star Trek: Discovery

Star Trek: Picard

Upload

What We Do in the Shadows

Mejor actor en una serie de ciencia ficción o fantasía

Robbie Amell – Upload

Travis Fimmel – Raised by Wolves

Sam Heughan – Outlander

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian

Nick Offerman – Devs

Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (Ganador)

Mejor actriz en una serie de ciencia ficción o fantasía

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander

Amanda Collin – Raised by Wolves

Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (Ganadora)

Sonequa Martin-Green – Star Trek: Discovery

Thandie Newton – Westworld

Hilary Swank – Away

Jodie Whittaker – Doctor Who

Mejor villano en una serie

Tom Ellis – Lucifer

Abbey Lee – Lovecraft Country

Samantha Morton – The Walking Dead

Sarah Paulson – Ratched

Antony Starr – The Boys (Ganador)

Finn Wittrock – Ratched

