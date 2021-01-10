Este 10 de enero se llevó a cabo la primera edición de los Critics Choice Super Awards con un reconocimiento a aquellos géneros olvidados en las principales ceremonias de la industria. Las películas y series sobre superhéroes, acción, fantasía, terror, ciencia ficción y animación destacaron a las mejores producciones y talentos en cine y televisión en una gala.
A continuación, la lista completa de ganadores de la primera edición de los Critics Choice Super Awards:
CINE
- Mejor película de acción
Bad Boys For Life
Da 5 Bloods (Ganadora)
Extraction
Greyhound
The Hunt
Mulan
The Outpost
Tenet
- Mejor actor en una película de acción
Tom Hanks – Greyhound
Chris Hemsworth – Extraction
Caleb Landry Jones – The Outpost
Delroy Lindo – Da 5 Bloods (Ganador)
Will Smith – Bad Boys For Life
John David Washington – Tenet
- Mejor actriz de una película de acción
Betty Gilpin – The Hunt (Ganadora)
Yifei Liu – Mulan
Blake Lively – The Rhythm Section
Iliza Shlesinger – Spenser Confidential
Hilary Swank – The Hunt
- Mejor película animada
Onward
Over the Moon
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Soul (Ganadora)
The Willoughbys
Wolfwalkers
- Mejor actor de voz en una película animada
Jamie Foxx – Soul (Ganador)
Will Forte – The Willoughbys
Tom Holland – Onward
John Krasinski – Animal Crackers
Chris Pratt – Onward
Sam Rockwell – The One and Only Ivan
- Mejor actriz de voz en una película animada
Tina Fey – Soul (Ganadora)
Honor Kneafsey – Wolfwalkers
Maya Rudolph – The Willoughbys
Phillipa Soo – Over the Moon
Octavia Spencer – Onward
Eva Whittaker – Wolfwalkers
- Mejor película de súper héroes
Birds of Prey
The Old Guard
Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Sonic The Hedgehog
Superman: Man of Tomorrow
- Mejor actor en una película de súper héroes
Skylar Astin – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog
Chiwetel Ejiofor – The Old Guard
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey
Ben Schwartz – Sonic The Hedgehog
- Mejor actriz en una película de súper héroes
Kiki Layne – The Old Guard
Peyton Elizabeth Lee – Secret Society of Second-Born Royals
Margot Robbie – Birds of Prey
Jurnee Smollett – Birds of Prey
Charlize Theron – The Old Guard
- Mejor película de horror
Freaky
The Invisible Man (Ganadora)
Relic
The Rental
Sputnik
- Mejor actor en una película de terror
Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù – His House
Pyotr Fyodorov – Sputnik
Michiel Huisman – The Other Lamb
Dan Stevens – The Rental
Vince Vaughn – Freaky (Ganador)
- Mejor actriz en una película de terror
Haley Bennett – Swallow
Angela Bettis – 12 Hour Shift
Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man (Ganadora)
Kathryn Newton – Freaky
Sheila Vand – The Rental
- Mejor película de ciencia ficción o fantasía
Love and Monsters
Palm Springs (Ganadora)
Possessor
Synchronic
The Vast of Night
- Mejor actor en una película de ciencia ficción o fantasía
Christopher Abbott – Possessor
Jake Horowitz – The Vast of Night
Anthony Mackie – Synchronic
Andy Samberg – Palm Springs (Ganador)
J.K. Simmons – Palm Springs
- Mejor actriz en una película de ciencia ficción o fantasía
Ally Ioannides – Synchronic
Katherine Langford – Spontaneous
Sierra McCormick – The Vast of Night
Cristin Milioti – Palm Springs (Ganadora)
Andrea Riseborough – Possessor
- Mejor villano en una película
Jim Carrey – Sonic The Hedgehog (Ganador)
Kathryn Newton – Freaky
Martin Short and Jane Krakowski – The Willoughbys
J.K. Simmons – Palm Springs
Hilary Swank – The Hunt
TELEVISIÓN
- Mejor serie de acción
9-1-1
Hanna
Hunters
S.W.A.T.
Vikings (Ganadora)
Warrior
- Mejor actor en una serie de acción
Daveed Diggs – Snowpiercer (Ganador)
Andrew Koji – Warrior
Logan Lerman – Hunters
Alexander Ludwig – Vikings
Shemar Moore – S.W.A.T.
Al Pacino – Hunters
- Mejor actriz en una serie de acción
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1 (Ganadora)
Jennifer Connelly – Snowpiercer
Esme Creed-Miles – Hanna
Mireille Enos – Hanna
Katheryn Winnick – Vikings
Alison Wright – Snowpiercer
- Mejor serie animada
Archer
BoJack Horseman (Ganadora)
Big Mouth
Central Park
Harley Quinn
Rick and Morty
Star Trek: Lower Decks
- Mejor actor de voz en una serie animada
Will Arnett – BoJack Horseman (Ganador)
H. Jon Benjamin – Archer
Nick Kroll – Big Mouth
John Mulaney – Big Mouth
Jack Quaid – Star Trek: Lower Decks
Justin Roiland – Rick and Morty
J.B. Smoove – Harley Quinn
- Mejor actriz de voz en una serie animada
Kaley Cuoco – Harley Quinn (Ganadora)
Tawny Newsome – Star Trek: Lower Decks
Maya Rudolph – Big Mouth
Amy Sedaris – BoJack Horseman
Aisha Tyler – Archer
Jessica Walter – Archer
- Mejor serie de súper héroes
The Boys (Ganadora)
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Doom Patrol
The Flash
Lucifer
The Umbrella Academy
- Mejor actor en una serie de súper héroes
Jon Cryer – Supergirl
Tom Ellis – Lucifer
Grant Gustin – The Flash
Antony Starr – The Boys (Ganador)
Karl Urban – The Boys
Cress Williams – Black Lightning
- Mejor actriz en una serie de súper héroes
Melissa Benoist – Supergirl
Aya Cash – The Boys (Ganadora)
Diane Guerrero – Doom Patrol
Elizabeth Marvel – Helstrom
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Cobie Smulders – Stumptown
- Mejor serie de horror
Evil
The Haunting of Bly Manor
Lovecraft Country (Ganadora)
The Outsider
Supernatural
The Walking Dead
- Mejor actor en una serie de horror
Jensen Ackles – Supernatural (Ganador)
Mike Colter – Evil
Michael Emerson – Evil
Jonathan Majors – Lovecraft Country
Ben Mendelsohn – The Outsider
Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
Michael K. Williams – Lovecraft Country
- Mejor actriz en una serie de horror
Natalie Dormer – Penny Dreadful: City of Angels
Cynthia Erivo – The Outsider
Katja Herbers – Evil
T’Nia Miller – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Wunmi Mosaku – Lovecraft Country
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country (Ganadora)
- Mejor serie de ciencia ficción o fantasía
The Mandalorian (Ganadora)
Outlander
Raised by Wolves
Star Trek: Discovery
Star Trek: Picard
Upload
What We Do in the Shadows
- Mejor actor en una serie de ciencia ficción o fantasía
Robbie Amell – Upload
Travis Fimmel – Raised by Wolves
Sam Heughan – Outlander
Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Nick Offerman – Devs
Patrick Stewart – Star Trek: Picard (Ganador)
- Mejor actriz en una serie de ciencia ficción o fantasía
Caitriona Balfe – Outlander
Amanda Collin – Raised by Wolves
Natasia Demetriou – What We Do in the Shadows (Ganadora)
Sonequa Martin-Green – Star Trek: Discovery
Thandie Newton – Westworld
Hilary Swank – Away
Jodie Whittaker – Doctor Who
- Mejor villano en una serie
Tom Ellis – Lucifer
Abbey Lee – Lovecraft Country
Samantha Morton – The Walking Dead
Sarah Paulson – Ratched
Antony Starr – The Boys (Ganador)
Finn Wittrock – Ratched