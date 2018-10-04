Publicidad

Balvin, Yatra, Maluma, Turizo y Karol G, nominados a los MTV EMA 2018

Los premios se transmitirán en vivo en todo el mundo y podrán verse en América Latina el domingo 4 de noviembre a las 3:00 hora colombiana.

Actualizado: octubre 04, 2018 11:38 AM

MTV anunció a los nominados de los MTV EMA 2018. Camila Cabello encabeza la lista con seis nominaciones incluyendo “Mejor Canción” y “Mejor Video” por su gran éxito musical “Havana” en colaboración con Young Thug y “Mejor Artista” junto a Ariana Grande y Post Malone quienes siguen a Cabello con cinco cada uno. Drake, Dua Lipa y Shawn Mendes cuentan con cuatro nominaciones.

Los “MTV EMA 2018” se transmitirán en vivo en todo el mundo desde el Centro de Exhibición de Bilbao y podrán verse en América Latina el domingo 4 de noviembre a las 2PM Mex, 3pm Col, 5pm Arg, y a través de los canales de MTV en más de 180 países y territorios, llegando a más 500 millones hogares en todo el mundo.

MTV reveló algunos de los nominados en las categorías “Mejor Artista”, “Mejor Canción” y “Mejor Video” a través de videos ASMR – un fenómeno viral que ha invadido las redes sociales con miles de videos creados por artistas autollamados ASMRtists, quienes han alcanzado millones de views con estas grabaciones únicas. El ASMR, respuesta sensorial meridiana autónoma (ASMR por sus siglas en inglés), es un fenómeno biológico que provoca placer cuando escuchas y/o ves algo que satisface a tu cerebro generando una especie de hormigueo en la zona de la nuca. Los videos creados para los EMA con elementos visuales como aplastado de espuma floral, mezcla de pintura y corte de arena kinestésica fueron revelados en las plataformas digitales globales de MTV y en medios aliados.

La votación global ya está abierta en mtvema.com hasta las 11:59 pm (tiempo del centro de Europa) del 3 de noviembre, por lo que los fans ya pueden empezar a votar por sus favoritos.

Lista completa de nominados a los MTV EMA 2018:

 MEJOR ARTISTA

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Drake

Dua Lipa

Post Malone

MEJOR VIDEO

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry  

Camila Cabello - Havana ft. Young Thug

Childish Gambino - This Is America

Lil Dicky - Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown  

The Carters - APES**T

 

MEJOR CANCIÓN            

Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry  

Bebe Rexha - Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line

Camila Cabello - Havana ft. Young Thug

Drake - God's Plan

Post Malone - Rockstar ft. 21 Savage

MEJOR ARTISTA POP

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Dua Lipa

Hailee Steinfeld

Shawn Mendes

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO

Anne-Marie

Bazzi

Cardi B

Hayley Kiyoko

Jessie Reyez

MEJOR LOOK

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Migos

Nicki Minaj

Post Malone

MEJOR HIP HOP

Drake   

Eminem              

Migos

Nicki Minaj         

Travis Scott

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO

Ed Sheeran         

Muse    

P!nk

Shawn Mendes

The Carters

MEJOR GRUPO DE ROCK             

5 Seconds of Summer

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Muse

U2         

MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO

Fall Out Boy

Panic! At The Disco        

The 1975

Thirty Seconds to Mars

Twenty One Pilots          

MEJOR ARTISTA DE MÚSICA ELECTRÓNICA

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

MEJORES FANS

BTS

Camila Cabello

Selena Gomez

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

MEJOR ARTISTA WORLD STAGE

Clean Bandit       MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

Charli XCX           MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017

David Guetta      Trafalgar Square, UK 2017

Jason Derulo       Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Post Malone       Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Migos                   Wireless Festival, UK 2018

J Cole                   Wireless Festival, UK 2018

Nick Jonas           MTV Spotlight @Hyperplay, Singapur 2018

Alessia Cara        MTV Spotlight @Hyperplay, Singapur 2018

MEJOR ARTISTA PUSH

PRETTYMUCH (octubre 2017)     

Why Don't We (noviembre 2017)

Grace VanderWaal (diciembre 2017)       

Bishop Briggs (enero 2018)         

Superorganism (febrero 2018)   

Jessie Reyez (marzo 2018)           

Hayley Kiyoko (abril 2018)

Lil Xan (mayo2018)         

Sigrid (junio 2018)           

Chloe x Halle (julio 2018)             

Bazzi (agosto 2018)        

Jorja Smith (septiembre 2018)   

 MEJOR ARTISTA LATINOAMÉRICA NORTE (CATEGORÍA LOCAL)

Ha*Ash

Molotov

Mon Laferte

Reik

Sofía Reyes

MEJOR ARTISTA CENTROAMERICANO (CATEGORÍA LOCAL)

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Manuel Turizo

Sebastián Yatra

MEJOR ARTISTA LATINOAMÉRICA SUR (CATEGORÍA LOCAL)

Duki

Lali

Los Auténticos Decadentes

Paulo Londra

Tini

MEJOR ARTISTA ESTADOS UNIDOS (CATEGORÍA LOCAL)

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Imagine Dragons

Post Malone

