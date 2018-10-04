Balvin, Yatra, Maluma, Turizo y Karol G, nominados a los MTV EMA 2018

MTV anunció a los nominados de los MTV EMA 2018. Camila Cabello encabeza la lista con seis nominaciones incluyendo “Mejor Canción” y “Mejor Video” por su gran éxito musical “Havana” en colaboración con Young Thug y “Mejor Artista” junto a Ariana Grande y Post Malone quienes siguen a Cabello con cinco cada uno. Drake, Dua Lipa y Shawn Mendes cuentan con cuatro nominaciones.
Los “MTV EMA 2018” se transmitirán en vivo en todo el mundo desde el Centro de Exhibición de Bilbao y podrán verse en América Latina el domingo 4 de noviembre a las 2PM Mex, 3pm Col, 5pm Arg, y a través de los canales de MTV en más de 180 países y territorios, llegando a más 500 millones hogares en todo el mundo.
MTV reveló algunos de los nominados en las categorías “Mejor Artista”, “Mejor Canción” y “Mejor Video” a través de videos ASMR – un fenómeno viral que ha invadido las redes sociales con miles de videos creados por artistas autollamados ASMRtists, quienes han alcanzado millones de views con estas grabaciones únicas. El ASMR, respuesta sensorial meridiana autónoma (ASMR por sus siglas en inglés), es un fenómeno biológico que provoca placer cuando escuchas y/o ves algo que satisface a tu cerebro generando una especie de hormigueo en la zona de la nuca. Los videos creados para los EMA con elementos visuales como aplastado de espuma floral, mezcla de pintura y corte de arena kinestésica fueron revelados en las plataformas digitales globales de MTV y en medios aliados.
La votación global ya está abierta en mtvema.com hasta las 11:59 pm (tiempo del centro de Europa) del 3 de noviembre, por lo que los fans ya pueden empezar a votar por sus favoritos.
Lista completa de nominados a los MTV EMA 2018:
MEJOR ARTISTA
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Drake
Dua Lipa
Post Malone
MEJOR VIDEO
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry
Camila Cabello - Havana ft. Young Thug
Childish Gambino - This Is America
Lil Dicky - Freaky Friday ft. Chris Brown
The Carters - APES**T
MEJOR CANCIÓN
Ariana Grande - No Tears Left to Cry
Bebe Rexha - Meant To Be ft. Florida Georgia Line
Camila Cabello - Havana ft. Young Thug
Drake - God's Plan
Post Malone - Rockstar ft. 21 Savage
MEJOR ARTISTA POP
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Dua Lipa
Hailee Steinfeld
Shawn Mendes
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Anne-Marie
Bazzi
Cardi B
Hayley Kiyoko
Jessie Reyez
MEJOR LOOK
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Post Malone
MEJOR HIP HOP
Drake
Eminem
Migos
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN VIVO
Ed Sheeran
Muse
P!nk
Shawn Mendes
The Carters
MEJOR GRUPO DE ROCK
5 Seconds of Summer
Foo Fighters
Imagine Dragons
Muse
U2
MEJOR ARTISTA ALTERNATIVO
Fall Out Boy
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
Thirty Seconds to Mars
Twenty One Pilots
MEJOR ARTISTA DE MÚSICA ELECTRÓNICA
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
MEJORES FANS
BTS
Camila Cabello
Selena Gomez
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
MEJOR ARTISTA WORLD STAGE
Clean Bandit MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
Charli XCX MTV Crashes Plymouth, UK 2017
David Guetta Trafalgar Square, UK 2017
Jason Derulo Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Post Malone Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Migos Wireless Festival, UK 2018
J Cole Wireless Festival, UK 2018
Nick Jonas MTV Spotlight @Hyperplay, Singapur 2018
Alessia Cara MTV Spotlight @Hyperplay, Singapur 2018
MEJOR ARTISTA PUSH
PRETTYMUCH (octubre 2017)
Why Don't We (noviembre 2017)
Grace VanderWaal (diciembre 2017)
Bishop Briggs (enero 2018)
Superorganism (febrero 2018)
Jessie Reyez (marzo 2018)
Hayley Kiyoko (abril 2018)
Lil Xan (mayo2018)
Sigrid (junio 2018)
Chloe x Halle (julio 2018)
Bazzi (agosto 2018)
Jorja Smith (septiembre 2018)
MEJOR ARTISTA LATINOAMÉRICA NORTE (CATEGORÍA LOCAL)
Ha*Ash
Molotov
Mon Laferte
Reik
Sofía Reyes
MEJOR ARTISTA CENTROAMERICANO (CATEGORÍA LOCAL)
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Manuel Turizo
Sebastián Yatra
MEJOR ARTISTA LATINOAMÉRICA SUR (CATEGORÍA LOCAL)
Duki
Lali
Los Auténticos Decadentes
Paulo Londra
Tini
MEJOR ARTISTA ESTADOS UNIDOS (CATEGORÍA LOCAL)
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Imagine Dragons
Post Malone
