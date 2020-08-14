Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
TOUR DE FRANCIA
AMOR Y AMISTAD
HISTORIAS QUE INSPIRAN
CORONAVIRUS
CULTURA
logopush.png
Las mejores producciones y los realities del momento, las noticias del entretenimiento nacional e internacional están aquí para ti.
¡Suscríbete!
¡Veámonos!
Nos vemos luego

Publicidad

Inicio  /  Regias  / Famosos  / Estos son los actores mejor pagos de Hollywood, según Forbes
Regias
|
14 de Agosto, 2020

Estos son los actores mejor pagos de Hollywood, según Forbes

El listado tuvo en cuenta los ingresos de estas estrellas entre junio de 2019 y junio de 2020.
Premiere Of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" - Red Carpet
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 09: Dwayne Johnson attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Jumanji: The Next Level" at TCL Chinese Theatre on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

La famosa revista Forbes dio a conocer el actualizado listado de los actores que más dinero ganaron durante el año en Hollywood.

En esta nueva publicación, la revista resaltó a los diez actores mejores pagos en esta industria cinematográfica, en los que ninguna mujer estuvo incluida.

Cabe recordar que este top 10 tuvo en cuenta los ingresos desde junio de 2019 hasta junio de 2020:

  • Dwayne 'La Roca' Johnson: este actor ganó 87,5 millones de dólares a lo largo del año, siendo el mejor pago de Hollywood.

  • Ryan Reynolds: sus ganancias fueron de 71,5 millones de dólares.

  • Mark Wahlberg: a lo largo de este año sus ganancias fueron de 58 millones de dólares.

Publicidad

  • Ben Affleck: obtuvo 55 millones de dólares en estos 12 meses de trabajo.

  • Vin Diesel: este actor consiguió 54 millones de dólares con su trabajo en Hollywood.
View this post on Instagram

/smile

A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on

  • Akshay Kumar: 48.5 millones de dólares fueron los ingresos que reportó este actor.
View this post on Instagram

Thank you @twinklerkhanna for nominating me. Eating clean is not an option but a way of life for me. Here’s a glimpse at what made me spring into action this morning 🕺 Sharing how you can also make my favourite avocado on toast and my chia pudding. It’s healthy, tasty, and keeps you full for hours, not to mention high in protein 😋 *Avocado on toast* Mash a ripe avocado. Add little olive oil, I like to add Rapeseed oil to it. Add a pinch of Himalayan Pink Salt, & a dash of chaat masala if you like things flavoursome. Spread the mashed avocado on two slices of toasted barley bread or any multigrain bread. Garnish with pomegranate. *Chia Pudding* Soak 3 teaspoons of chia seeds in walnut milk, overnight. Add a little honey or cinnamon to it. Top with seasonal fruits of your choice, preferably berries. Voila Bon Appetit 🙏🏽 Now you know what’s in my dabba, I nominate @katrinakaif @bhumipednekar and @shikhardofficial to give me a peek inside their dabbas. It would be great to know more healthy food options. Don’t forget to share a photo with #WhatsInYourDabba and tag @TweakIndia

A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) on

  • Lin-Manuel Miranda: durante este año, el actor tuvo ganancias de 45.5 millones de dólares.
View this post on Instagram

artist.

A post shared by Lin-Manuel Miranda (@linmanuelmirandaa_) on

Publicidad

  • Will Smith: su pago durante este año fue registrado en 44.5 millones de dólares.

  • Adam Sandler: con 41 millones de dólares recolectados en este año, este actor está entre los mejores pagos.

  • Jackie Chan: el actor reconocido por las artes marciales acumuló ingresos de 40 millones de dólares, cerrando así este top 10.
View this post on Instagram

Happy to be at Sundance

A post shared by Jackie Chan 成龍 (@jackiechan) on

>> Sigue la información más reciente de famosos colombianos y extranjeros, eventos, escándalos, fotos, entrevistas y todas las noticias para estar al tanto del mundo del entretenimiento.

Mira también:

homenajeaselena_premiosjuventud.jpg
Eventos

¿Te perdiste los Premios Juventud? Estos fueron los momentos más emotivos

yatraydanna_premiosjuventud.jpg
Eventos

Premios Juventud: primeros de la pandemia con estrictas medidas de seguridad sanitaria

381099_maluma.jpg
Música

Maluma es portada de la revista más importante de entretenimiento en Hollywood

Publicidad

Sigue lo mejor del entretenimiento en Caracol Televisión Sigue lo mejor del entretenimiento en Caracol Televisión

Temas relacionados

Regias

Actores Famosos

Trayectorias de famosos

Hollywood

Más contenido

Publicidad

Lo más visto

Dune
Cine

‘Dune’: Épica, espectacular y oscura será la película remake de los 80

La esperada película estrenó tráiler. No se ha confirmado fecha de estreno, se prevé será en diciembre.
Taliana Vargas
Mamás

Taliana Vargas presume sus "nuevas curvas" a 17 días de haber dado a luz

La exreina mostró cómo va su recuperación tras el nacimiento de Antonio, su segundo hijo.
Herencia de Timbiquí
Música

Herencia de Timbiquí regresa a los escenarios con el show virtual 'Metamorfosis'

La agrupación del Pacífico colombiano ofrece tres modalidades de conciertos a sus seguidores.
Rafael Orozco, el ídolo
Rafael Orozco

Esta noche: el maestro Egidio le traerá una muy buena noticia a Rafael

No te pierdas Rafael Orozco, el ídolo esta noche después de Pasión de Gavilanes.
Pasión de Gavilanes
Pasión de Gavilanes

Esta noche: Raquel encontrará una nota que le destrozará el corazón

No te pierdas Pasión de Gavilanes esta noche, después de Noticias de las 7:00 p.m.
Lelepons_.jpg
Famosos

Lele Pons aclaró que solo tiene “una relación de amistad” con Sebastián Yatra

La venezolana afirmó que nunca se dio un beso con el artista colombiano, como se cree.
Thumbnail
Tour de Francia 2020

Así fue el último kilómetro de la victoria de Marc Hirschi en la etapa 12 del Tour de Francia

La jornada doce de la competencia se disputó sobre 218 kilómetros entre Chauvigny y Sarran.
Carolina Ramírez
Famosos

Aplauden a Carolina Ramírez por mostrarse como una mujer real con vellos en su rostro

La actriz se mostró al natural y exhibió con orgullo su vello facial.
Al continuar la navegación, el usuario autoriza que el portal web, propiedad de Caracol Televisión S.A., haga uso de Cookies de acuerdo con esta Política.
ENTENDIDO