Estos son los actores mejor pagos de Hollywood, según Forbes
El listado tuvo en cuenta los ingresos de estas estrellas entre junio de 2019 y junio de 2020.
La famosa revista Forbes dio a conocer el actualizado listado de los actores que más dinero ganaron durante el año en Hollywood.
En esta nueva publicación, la revista resaltó a los diez actores mejores pagos en esta industria cinematográfica, en los que ninguna mujer estuvo incluida.
Cabe recordar que este top 10 tuvo en cuenta los ingresos desde junio de 2019 hasta junio de 2020:
- Dwayne 'La Roca' Johnson: este actor ganó 87,5 millones de dólares a lo largo del año, siendo el mejor pago de Hollywood.
- Ryan Reynolds: sus ganancias fueron de 71,5 millones de dólares.
- Mark Wahlberg: a lo largo de este año sus ganancias fueron de 58 millones de dólares.
- Ben Affleck: obtuvo 55 millones de dólares en estos 12 meses de trabajo.
- Vin Diesel: este actor consiguió 54 millones de dólares con su trabajo en Hollywood.
- Akshay Kumar: 48.5 millones de dólares fueron los ingresos que reportó este actor.
- Lin-Manuel Miranda: durante este año, el actor tuvo ganancias de 45.5 millones de dólares.
- Will Smith: su pago durante este año fue registrado en 44.5 millones de dólares.
- Adam Sandler: con 41 millones de dólares recolectados en este año, este actor está entre los mejores pagos.
- Jackie Chan: el actor reconocido por las artes marciales acumuló ingresos de 40 millones de dólares, cerrando así este top 10.
