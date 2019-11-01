Publicidad

Mascotas  /  15 centímetros de uñas y 4 kilos de pelo: así fue la transformación de un perro abandonado

15 centímetros de uñas y 4 kilos de pelo: así fue la transformación de un perro abandonado

El animal fue rescatado antes de morir, pues ya padecía varias enfermedades debido a su deterioro.

362329_perrita970.jpg
Actualizado: noviembre 01, 2019 12:55 PM

Luego de encontrar a la perrita abandonada tras el fallecimiento de su dueño, la Sociedad Humanitaria de Nebraska (Estados Unidos) fue la encargada de llevarla a su recuperación en una bolsa porque no podía ni moverse, pues estaba cubierta por una enorme capa de pelo enredado y unas terribles uñas largas.

El equipo de expertos la anestesió y le instaló un tubo respiratorio para luego empezar con la labor de rescatarla cortándole cuidadosamente los nudos de pelo a causa de la suciedad. Finalmente, le extrajeron cuatro kilos de pelaje, le detectaron una infección en una de sus patas y un desgaste muscular por pasar tanto tiempo sin movilidad.

"Espero que podamos salvar sus piernas", expresó con preocupación la Dra. Amber Horn, ya que temía que el pelo hubiese cortado el flujo sanguíneo de las patas del animal.

Luego de un gran trabajo de más de cinco horas, los médicos expertos encontraron bajo esa aterradora apariencia a una tierna perrita a la que llamaron Ellie Mae.

Tiempo después, Ellie inició una nueva vida con una mujer de 91 años que decidió adoptarla para darle mucho amor y buenos cuidados.

