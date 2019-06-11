Publicidad

Caracol TV  /  Actualidad  /  ¿Quién ganaría? Justin Bieber retó a pelear a Tom Cruise en un octágono

¿Quién ganaría? Justin Bieber retó a pelear a Tom Cruise en un octágono

¿Qué querrá el cantante que lució bravucón y desafiante en Twitter tras retar al actor de 56 años? Incluso el peleador Conor McGregor se ofreció a organizar la pelea.

337556_bieber1.jpg
Actualizado: junio 11, 2019 08:02 AM

Bieber , muy valentón, escribió en Twitter:

“Quiero desafiar a Tom Cruise a pelear en el octágono. Tom si no aceptas esta pelea demostrarás que estás asustado… ¿Quién está dispuesto a ayudarnos con la pelea?” y citó a Dana White, el presidente de la Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

El desafío desató la locura colectiva en Twitter y al momento ha alcanzado más de 40 mil retuits.

Ante este suceso viral, el controversial peleador Conor McGregor no se quedó callado y escribió también en Twitter:

“Si Tom Cruise es lo suficientemente hombre para aceptar este desafío, McGregor Sports and Entertainment será el anfitrión de la pelea. ¿Tiene Cruise las agallas para pelear, como lo hace en las películas?”

¿Será una estrategia publicitaria? Algunos se atreven afirmar que se está gestando un proyecto entre Bieber y McGregor.

A muchos detractores de Bieber les encantaría que le dieran unos buenos golpes, ¿llegará a ocurrir?

Luego, Bieber bromeó con un video de cómo sería la supuesta pelea:

¿Quién ganaría, el actor de 56 años o el cantante de 25 años?

