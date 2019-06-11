¿Quién ganaría? Justin Bieber retó a pelear a Tom Cruise en un octágono

“Quiero desafiar a Tom Cruise a pelear en el octágono. Tom si no aceptas esta pelea demostrarás que estás asustado… ¿Quién está dispuesto a ayudarnos con la pelea?” y citó a Dana White, el presidente de la Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
Publicidad
I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019
El desafío desató la locura colectiva en Twitter y al momento ha alcanzado más de 40 mil retuits.
Ante este suceso viral, el controversial peleador Conor McGregor no se quedó callado y escribió también en Twitter:
“Si Tom Cruise es lo suficientemente hombre para aceptar este desafío, McGregor Sports and Entertainment será el anfitrión de la pelea. ¿Tiene Cruise las agallas para pelear, como lo hace en las películas?”
Publicidad
If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019
McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.
Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?
Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg
¿Será una estrategia publicitaria? Algunos se atreven afirmar que se está gestando un proyecto entre Bieber y McGregor.
Publicidad
A muchos detractores de Bieber les encantaría que le dieran unos buenos golpes, ¿llegará a ocurrir?
Luego, Bieber bromeó con un video de cómo sería la supuesta pelea:
Publicidad
Damn Tom this didn’t go as planned https://t.co/C2cXfVHZyM— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019
¿Quién ganaría, el actor de 56 años o el cantante de 25 años?
Mira también: