Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
MURIÓ BENEDICTO XVI
ABRAZANDO LA NAVIDAD 🎄
SÚBETE A MI MOTO 🎶
LA VUELTA AL MUNDO EN 80 RISAS😂
LOS BRICEÑO🚚
logopush.png
¿Quieres saber más de las producciones de Caracol TV? Activa las notificaciones y recibirás información al instante.
¡Veámonos!
Nos vemos luego

Publicidad

Cabezote Regias
Caracol TV  /  Regias  /  Feliz cumpleaños Brad Pitt: el cincuentón que no deja de encantar a las mujeres

Feliz cumpleaños Brad Pitt: el cincuentón que no deja de encantar a las mujeres

Brad Pitt cumple 52 años (aunque no los aparente) y está pasando por su mejor momento. Mira los datos más curiosos y relevantes de su carrera.

33689_aaf4705d39d7987527fcfc5be0572921.jpg
1 of 25

Feliz cumpleaños Brad Pitt: el cincuentón que no deja de encantar a las mujeres

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP

33690_8da6da446c0cfc5645449aa94b3475b9.jpg
2 of 25

AFP

ROBYN BECK/AFP

33691_e3ad951dcd1d89b981da0ec0b80e308b.jpg
3 of 25

AFP

Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

33692_de2d2f5b7ba486f664ec96265aea1715.jpg
4 of 25

AFP

PASCAL LE SEGRETAIN/AFP

33693_8446fab5b27fe33c0900fecf8bdbf111.jpg
5 of 25

AFP

CARL COURT/AFP

33694_8d8d9036afa7c11e4526e0331594235a.jpg
6 of 25

AFP

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP

33695_5170ae95a8cfa3790cdfd5f57e08362c.jpg
7 of 25

AFP

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP

33696_1f73da8bb4d05e1647e1ab1532d9a29c.jpg
8 of 25

AFP

ELVIS BARUKCIC/AFP

33697_d1087d1af725ff34d056a53f55919e96.jpg
9 of 25

AFP

THOMAS SAMSON/AFP

33698_ef7a8659e874e40406eeeaefb07ff3b0.jpg
10 of 25

AFP

MARK RALSTON/AFP

33699_d244deb055ee644df57c994a260e4d88.jpg
11 of 25

AFP

Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

33700_5428a1032b52323f56ddff73b353da42.jpg
12 of 25

AFP

Jason Merritt/AFP

33701_f4d426c169c90926805804f789f67490.jpg
13 of 25

AFP

Mike Coppola/AFP

33702_5d5e2aaadb99417c7f1d01bdab073a63.jpg
14 of 25

AFP

Ari Perilstein/AFP

33703_51ea0bf2fe43e02284050e02e2e639f4.jpg
15 of 25

AFP

Alberto E. Rodriguez/AFP

33704_8a300ed0248914a95c55d186d7596e6f.jpg
16 of 25

AFP

Jason Merritt/AFP

33705_4e3b0ec5703bcaa0c50fdab0e61f83b7.jpg
17 of 25

AFP

Frazer Harrison/AFP

33706_a075e8970cdc4b9e23ae6b90f3d1c099.jpg
18 of 25

AFP

KEVIN WINTER/AFP

33707_e820036f4757ffe321ee580470b39de7.jpg
19 of 25

AFP

Dimitrios Kambouris/AFP

33708_70707832e547e827c52227d0b1d4a399.jpg
20 of 25

AFP

Kevin Winter/Getty Images/AFP

33709_24d2ad28dd87a6b31a6c91cf7ff74bb3.jpg
21 of 25

AFP

Dimitrios Kambouris/AFP

33710_bf058f29dad8b2ee80579a630c604ed2.jpg
22 of 25

AFP

KEVIN WINTER/AFP

33711_71d637f5b17a071825298e34c103b562.jpg
23 of 25

AFP

Jamie McCarthy/AFP

33712_c1c421c07a815d78ad53e63398e17f7a.jpg
24 of 25

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 23: Actor Brad Pitt attends the premiere of "The Big Short" at Ziegfeld Theatre on November 23, 2015 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images/AFP

Jamie McCarthy/AFP

33713_086a054042efc1a473f9d9aa707c7c6c.jpg
25 of 25

AFP

Jamie McCarthy/AFP
Actualizado: febrero 06, 2016 11:29 AM

Brad Pitt no llegó a la fama de la noche a la mañana. Su carrera se ha ido construyendo de a poco y aunque muchas veces le dijeron que no, nunca dejó de lado su sueño de ser uno de los actores más reconocidos de la industria en Hollywood.

 

Publicidad

En su cumpleaños número 52 recordamos los momentos más importantes de su carrera.

 

Mira también: Bradt Pitt gasta una fortuna en una moto nazi

Relacionados

Caracol TV

Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt

Películas de cine

📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias. 📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias.