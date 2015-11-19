Publicidad

Datos y curiosidades que posiblemente no sabías acerca de los Grammy Latino

Datos y curiosidades que posiblemente no sabías acerca de los Grammy Latino

Este año colombianos Bomba Estéreo, Monsieur Periné, Mojito Lite, J Balvin, Maluma, Diamante Eléctrico, entre otros colombianos se la juegan toda por el

Actualizado: febrero 06, 2016 11:38 AM

En la ceremonia de la edición 16 de los Grammy Latino, que se celebrará el 19 de noviembre en Las Vegas (Nevada, EE.UU.)

 

Este año se presentarán en vivo ChocQuibTown , J Balvin y Bomba Estéreo desde el MGM Grand Garden Arena en Las Vegas, Estados Unidos.

 

Bomba Estéreo compartirá el escenario con Will Smith lo que representa el regreso del cuatro veces ganador del Grammy a los escenarios después de 10 años para cantar el sencillo Fiesta (Remix).

 

Mira también: Así se prepara ChocQuibTown para su presentación en los Grammy Latino

