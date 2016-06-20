Medellín disfrutó de la cuarta versión de 'Comic Con' con lo mejor del entretenimiento

Foto: David Cano Bará
Este fin de semana Medellín experimentó de primera mano la cuarta versión de ‘Comic Con’, un evento que reúne a todos los fanáticos de las historietas, los superhéroes, el manga, los videojuegos y mucho más.
Desde muy temprano los asistentes hicieron fila para poder entrar a los pabellones dispuestos en Plaza Mayor, importante centro de eventos de la ciudad, para poder comprar artículos de sus personajes favoritos, tomarse fotos con las figuras dispuestas en cada stand o hacer cosplay.
