Caracol TV  /  Hablemos del Cómic  /  Medellín disfrutó de la cuarta versión de 'Comic Con' con lo mejor del entretenimiento

Medellín disfrutó de la cuarta versión de 'Comic Con' con lo mejor del entretenimiento

Al evento en Plaza Mayor asistieron personas de todas las edades, recinto que reunió a los aficionados de las historietas y los superhéroes.

157064_4.jpg
1 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157070_10.jpg
2 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157045_20.jpg
3 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157047_23.jpg
4 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157048_24.jpg
5 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157050_25.jpg
6 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157078_19.jpg
7 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157051_13.jpg
8 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157061_1.jpg
9 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157062_2.jpg
10 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157063_3.jpg
11 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157065_5.jpg
12 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157066_6.jpg
13 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157067_7.jpg
14 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157068_8.jpg
15 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157069_9.jpg
16 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157071_11.jpg
17 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157072_12.jpg
18 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157073_14.jpg
19 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157074_15.jpg
20 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157075_16.jpg
21 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157076_17.jpg
22 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157077_18.jpg
23 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157079_21.jpg
24 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará

157080_22.jpg
25 of 25

Foto: David Cano Bará
Actualizado: agosto 18, 2016 02:07 PM

Este fin de semana Medellín experimentó de primera mano la cuarta versión de ‘Comic Con’, un evento que reúne a todos los fanáticos de las historietas, los superhéroes, el manga, los videojuegos y mucho más.

Desde muy temprano los asistentes hicieron fila para poder entrar a los pabellones dispuestos en Plaza Mayor, importante centro de eventos de la ciudad, para poder comprar artículos de sus personajes favoritos, tomarse fotos con las figuras dispuestas en cada stand o hacer cosplay.  

