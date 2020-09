Scorpions celebrará los 30 años de ‘Wind of Change’ regalando trozos del Muro de Berlín

View this post on Instagram

Celebrate the 30th Anniversary of "Wind Of Change" with this Deluxe Box Set out October 3. The special anniversary edition is hand-numbered, limited to 2020 units and features an 84-page hardcover book with rare and previously unseen photographs, vocal and piano arrangements, a piece of the Berlin Wall & 5 versions of the song - including one unreleased - on CD and 12" LP. Pre-Order Yours Today. Link in Bio.