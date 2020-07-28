Estos son los nominados a los premios Emmy 2020 en las principales categorías

He aquí los nominados a las principales categorías de los 72° premios Emmy, considerados los Óscar de la televisión, que se entregarán el 20 de septiembre en una ceremonia virtual a causa de la pandemia del nuevo coronavirus.
- MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA -
- ‘Better Call Saul’
- ‘The Crown’
- ‘The Handmaid's Tale’
- ‘Killing Eve’
- ‘The Mandalorian’
- ‘Ozark’
- ‘Stranger Things’
- ‘Succession’
- MEJOR COMEDIA -
- ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’
- ‘Dead to Me’
- ‘The Good Place’
- ‘Insecure’
- ‘The Kominsky Method’
- ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’
- ‘Schitt's Creek’
- ‘What We Do In the Shadows’
- MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO -
- Jason Bateman, ‘Ozark’
- Sterling K. Brown, ‘This Is Us’
- Steve Carell, ‘The Morning Show’
- Brian Cox, ‘Succession’
- Billy Porter, ‘Pose’
- Jeremy Strong, ‘Succession’
- MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA -
- Jennifer Aniston, ‘The Morning Show’
- Olivia Colman, ‘The Crown’
- Jodie Comer, ‘Killing Eve’
- Laura Linney, ‘Ozark’
- Sandra Oh, ‘Killing Eve’
- Zendaya, ‘Euphoria’
- MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA -
- Anthony Anderson, ‘black-ish’
- Don Cheadle, ‘Black Monday’
- Ted Danson, ‘The Good Place’
- Michael Douglas, ‘The Kominsky Method’
- Eugene Levy, ‘Schitt's Creek’
- Ramy Youssef, ‘Ramy’
- MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA -
- Christina Applegate, ‘Dead to Me’
- Rachel Brosnahan, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’
- Linda Cardellini, ‘Dead to Me’
- Catherine O'Hara, ‘Schitt's Creek’
- Issa Rae, ‘Insecure’
- Tracee Ellis Ross, ‘black-ish’
- MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA -
- Nicholas Braun, ‘Succession’
- Billy Crudup, ‘The Morning Show’
- Kieran Culkin, ‘Succession’
- Mark Duplass, ‘The Morning Show’
- Giancarlo Esposito, ‘Better Call Saul’
- Matthew Macfadyen, ‘Succession’
- Bradley Whitford, ‘The Handmaid's Tale: la servante écarlate’
- Jeffrey Wright, ‘Westworld’
- MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA -
- Helena Bonham Carter, ‘The Crown’
- Laura Dern, ‘Big Little Lies’
- Julia Garner, ‘Ozark’
- Thandie Newton, ‘Westworld’
- Fiona Shaw, ‘Killing Eve’
- Sarah Snook, ‘Succession’
- Meryl Streep, ‘Big Little Lies’
- Samira Wiley, ‘The Handmaid's Tale: la servante écarlate’
- MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO DE COMEDIA -
- Mahershala Ali, ‘Ramy’
- Alan Arkin, ‘La Méthode Kominsky’
- Andre Braugher, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’
- Sterling K. Brown, ‘La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel’
- William Jackson Harper, ‘The Good Place’
- Daniel Levy, ‘Schitt's Creek’
- Tony Shalhoub, ‘La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel’
- Kenan Thompson, ‘Saturday Night Live’
- MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA DE COMEDIA -
- Alex Borstein, ‘La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel’
- D'Arcy Carden, ‘The Good Place’
- Betty Gilpin, ‘GLOW’
- Marin Hinkle, ‘La Fabuleuse Mme Maisel’
- Kate McKinnon, ‘Saturday Night Live’
- Annie Murphy, ‘Schitt's Creek’
- Yvonne Orji, ‘Insecure’
- Cecily Strong, ‘Saturday Night Live’
- MEJOR MINISERIE -
- ‘Little Fires Everywhere’
- ‘Mrs America’
- ‘Unbelievable’
- ‘Unorthodox’
- ‘Watchmen’
- MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN -
- Jeremy Irons, ‘Watchmen’
- Hugh Jackman, ‘Bad Education’
- Paul Mescal, ‘Normal People’
- Jeremy Pope, ‘Hollywood’
- Mark Ruffalo, ‘I Know This Much Is True’
- MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN -
- Cate Blanchett, ‘Mrs America’
- Shira Haas, ‘Unorthodox’
- Regina King, ‘Watchmen’
- Octavia Spencer, ‘Self Made’
- Kerry Washington, ‘Little Fires Everywhere’
- PROGRAMAS CON MÁS NOMINACIONES -
- ‘Watchmen’ - 26
- ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ - 20
- ‘Ozark’- 18
- ‘Succession’ - 18
- ‘The Mandalorian’ - 15
- ‘Schitt's Creek’ - 15
- ‘Saturday Night Live’ - 15
- ‘The Crown’ - 13
- PLATAFORMAS CON MÁS NOMINACIONES -
- Netflix: 160
- HBO: 107
- NBC: 47
- ABC: 36
- FX: 33
Por: AFP
