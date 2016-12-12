¿Cuáles son tus favoritas? Conoce las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro 2017

La ceremonia del próximo 8 de enero de 2017, que será presentada por el humorista Jimmy Fallon en el hotel Beverly Hills de Los Ángeles, tendrá varias sorpresas al conocerse que el musical ‘La la land’ dirigido por Damien Chazelle y protagonizado por Emma Stone y Ryan Gosling, alcanzó hasta siete nominaciones convirtiéndose en la gran favorita.
Otras películas con grandes opciones de llevarse un Globo de Oro son ‘Moonlight’, ‘Manchester by the sea’ y hasta ‘
En cuanto a televisión, se destacan series como ‘The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story’ de FX, ‘Stronger Things’ de Netflix y ‘The Night of’ de HBO.
A continuación todos los nominados de los Globos de Oro 2017:
PELÍCULA
- Mejor película, drama
"Hacksaw Ridge"
"Hell or High Water"
"Lion"
"Manchester by the Sea"
"Moonlight"
- Mejor película, musical o comedia
"20th Century Women"
"Deadpool"
"Florence Foster Jenkins"
"La La Land"
"Sing Street"
- Mejor actor, drama
Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"
Joel Edgerton, "Loving"
Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Viggo Mortenson, "Captain Fantastic"
Denzel Washington, "Fences"
- Mejor actriz, drama
Amy Adams, "Arrival"
Jessica Chastain, "Miss Sloane"
Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"
Ruth Negga, "Loving"
Natalie Portman, "Jackie"
- Mejor actor, musical o comedia
Colin Farrell, "The Lobster"
Ryan Gosling, "La La Land"
Hugh Grant, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Jonah Hill, "War Dogs"
Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool"
- Mejor actriz, musical o comedia
Annette Bening, "20th Century Women"
Lily Collins, "Rules Don't Apply"
Hailee Steinfeld, "The Edge of Seventeen"
Emma Stone, "La La Land"
Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
- Mejor actor de reparto
Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"
Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"
Simon Helberg, "Florence Foster Jenkins"
Dev Patel, "Lion"
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, "Nocturnal Animals"
- Mejor actriz de reparto
Viola Davis, "Fences"
Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"
Nicole Kidman, "Lion"
Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"
Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Mejor director
Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"
Mel Gibson, "Hacksaw Ridge"
Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"
Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
- Mejor película extranjera
"Divines" (Francia)
"Elle" (Francia)
"Neruda" (Chile)
"The Salesman" (Irán/Francia)
"Toni Erdmann" (Alemania)
- Mejor película animada
"Kubo and the Two Strings"
"Moana"
"My Life as a Zucchini"
"Sing"
"Zootopia"
- Mejor guión
Damien Chazelle, "La La Land"
Tom Ford, "Nocturnal Animals"
Barry Jenkins, "Moonlight"
Kenneth Lonergan, "Manchester by the Sea"
Taylor Sheridan, "Hell or High Water"
TELEVISIÓN
- Mejor serie, drama
"The Crown" (Netflix)
"Game of Thrones" (HBO)
"Stranger Things" (Netflix)
"This Is Us" (NBC)
"Westworld" (HBO)
- Mejor actor, drama
Rami Malek, "Mr Robot"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"
Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"
Billy Bob Thornton, "Goliath"
- Mejor actriz, drama
Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"
Claire Foy, "The Crown"
Keri Russell, "The Americans"
Winona Ryder, "Stranger Things"
Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"
- Mejor serie, musical o comedia
"Atlanta" (FX)
"Black-ish" (ABC)
"Mozart in the Jungle" (Amazon)
"Transparent" (Amazon)
"Veep" (HBO)
- Mejor actor, musical o comedia
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
Gael Garcia Bernal, "Mozart in the Jungle"
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Nick Nolte, "Graves"
Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"
- Mejor actriz, musical o comedia
Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
Sarah Jessica Parker, "Divorce"
Issa Rae, "Insecure"
Gina Rodriguez, "Jane the Virgin"
Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
- Mejor miniserie o película para TV
"American Crime" (ABC)
"The Dresser" (Starz)
"The Night Manager" (AMC)
"The Night Of" (HBO)
"The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" (FX)
- Mejor actor, miniserie o película para TV
Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"
Bryan Cranston, "All The Way"
Tom Hiddleston, "The Night Manager"
John Turturro, "The Night Of"
Courtney B. Vance, "The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
- Mejor actriz, miniserie o película para TV
Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"
Riley Keough, "The Girlfriend Experience"
Sarah Paulson, "The People vs O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"
Charlotte Rampling, "London Spy"
Kerry Washington, "Confirmation"
Con información de AFP
