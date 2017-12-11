Anuncio oficial: estos son los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2018

CINE

Mejor película dramática

"Dunkerque"

"La forma del agua"

"Call Me By Your Name"

"The Post"

"Tres anuncios por un crimen"

Mejor película musical o comedia

"The Disaster Artist"

"Get Out"

"El gran showman"

"I, Tonya"

"Lady Bird"

Mejor actor dramático

Timothée Chalamet, "Call Me By Your Name"

Daniel Day-Lewis, "Phantom Thread"

Tom Hanks, "The Post"

Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour"

Denzel Washington, "Roman J. Israel, Esq."

Mejor actriz dramática

Jessica Chastain, "Molly’s Game"

Sally Hawkins, "La forma del agua"

Frances McDormand, "Tres anuncios por un crimen"

Meryl Streep, "The Post"

Michelle Williams, "Todo el dinero del mundo"

Mejor actor de musical o comedia

Steve Carell, "La batalla de los sexos"

Ansel Elgort, "Baby: El aprendiz del crimen"

James Franco, "The Disaster Artist"

Hugh Jackman, "El gran showman"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Get Out"

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia

Judi Dench, "Victoria & Abdul"

Margot Robbie, "I, Tonya"

Saoirse Ronan, "Lady Bird"

Emma Stone, "La batalla de los sexos"

Helen Mirren, "The Leisure Seeker"

Mejor actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, "The Florida Project"

Armie Hammer, "Call Me By Your Name"

Richard Jenkins, "La forma del agua"

Christopher Plummer, "Todo el dinero del mundo"

Sam Rockwell, "Tres anuncios por un crimen"

Mejor actriz de reparto

Mary J. Blige, "Mudbound"

Hong Chau, "Downsizing"

Allison Janney, "I, Tonya"

Laurie Metcalf, "Lady Bird"

Octavia Spencer, "La forma del agua"

Mejor director

Guillermo del Toro, "La forma del agua"

Martin McDonagh, "Tres anuncios por un crimen"

Christopher Nolan, "Dunkerque"

Ridley Scott, "Todo el dinero del mundo"

Steven Spielberg, "The Post"

Mejor película extranjera

"Una mujer fantástica", Chile

"First They Killed My Father: A Daughter of Cambodia Remembers", Camboya

"Aus dem Nichts" ("En la penumbra"), Alemania

"Nelyubov" ("Sin amor"), Rusia

"The Square", Suecia

Mejor película animada

"Un jefe en pañales"

"The Breadwinner"

"Ferdinand"

"Coco"

"Loving Vincent"

TELEVISIÓN

Mejor serie dramática

"The Crown"

"Game of Thrones"

"The Handmaid’s Tale"

"Stranger Things"

"This is Us"

Mejor actor dramático

Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"

Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"

Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Mejor actriz dramática

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce"

Katherine Langford, "13 Reasons Why"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Mejor serie musical o comedia

"Black-ish"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Master of None"

"SMILF"

"Will & Grace"

Mejor actor de musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"

Kevin Bacon, "I Love Dick"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Eric McCormack, "Will & Grace"

Mejor actriz de musical o comedia

Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"

Alison Brie, "Glow"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Frankie Shaw, "SMILF"

Mejor miniserie o película para TV

"Big Little Lies"

"Fargo"

"Feud: Bette and Joan"

"The Sinner"

"Top of the Lake: China Girl"

Mejor actor de miniserie o película para TV

Robert De Niro, "The Wizard of Lies"

Kyle MacLachlan, "Twin Peaks"

Jude Law, "The Young Pope"

Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"

Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"

Mejor actriz de miniserie o película para TV

Jessica Biel, "The Sinner"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"

Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"

PELÍCULAS CON MÁS NOMINACIONES

"La forma del agua" - 7

"The Post" - 6

"Tres anuncios por un crimen" - 6

"Lady Bird" - 4