Guns N' Roses recuerda a Taylor Hawkins, de Foo Fighters, tras conocerse la noticia de su muerte

El mundo de la música está de luto. Se confirmó la muerte
Estas son las primeras reacciones del mundo de la música y el entretenimiento ante este impactante y lamentable hecho.
Tom Morello, legendario integrante de la banda Rage Against the Machine y ex guitarrista del grupo de rock Audioslave lamentó el fallecimiento de su amigo con una foto juntos y le deseó que descanse en paz. "Amaba tu espíritu y tu poder imparable".
God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e— Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022
La leyenda del rock, Ozzy Osbourne dirigió su mensaje y condolencias a la esposa del fallecido baterista, sus hijos, su familia, sus hijos y sus fanáticos. "@TaylorHawkins fue una gran persona y un músico increíble (...) Te veré en el otro lado - Ozzy".
. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy— Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022
Paul Stanley, vocalista de la mítica banda
"Taylor era un increíble hombre, padre y esposo. My corazón está con ellos, David y la banda. Que terrible noticia".
Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp— Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022
Otra de las reacciones más inmediatas fue la de Finneas, hermano de la joven y éxitosa cantante Billie Eilish y también su productor. Expresó: "Me duele el corazón escuchar sobre el fallecimiento de Taylor Hawkins. (...) El mundo tuvo tanta suerte de tener sus regalos por el tiempo que lo hizo, Descanse en paz".
So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace— FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022
Por otro lado, los Guns N' Roses publicaron un par de imágenes junto a Taylow Hawkins.
Forever missed.
pic.twitter.com/PkzEAKvryN
— Guns N' Roses (@gunsnroses)
March 26, 2022
