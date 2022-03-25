Publicidad

Guns N' Roses recuerda a Taylor Hawkins, de Foo Fighters, tras conocerse la noticia de su muerte

Artistas y fanáticos lamentan la muerte del baterista, quien había viajado a Bogotá con su agrupación para presentarse en el Festival Estéreo Picnic. Estas han sido las reacciones de sus colegas.

Los Angeles Premiere Of "Studio 666" - After Party
Taylow Hawkins murió en Bogotá antes de presentarse en el Festival Estéreo Picnic.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
Por: Caracol Televisión
|

El mundo de la música está de luto. Se confirmó la muerte Taylor Hawkins , el baterista de la reconocida banda de rock Foo Fighters, el cuerpo sin vida del músico fue encontrado en un hotel ubicado en el norte de Bogotá.

Estas son las primeras reacciones del mundo de la música y el entretenimiento ante este impactante y lamentable hecho.

Tom Morello, legendario integrante de la banda Rage Against the Machine y ex guitarrista del grupo de rock Audioslave lamentó el fallecimiento de su amigo con una foto juntos y le deseó que descanse en paz. "Amaba tu espíritu y tu poder imparable".

La leyenda del rock, Ozzy Osbourne dirigió su mensaje y condolencias a la esposa del fallecido baterista, sus hijos, su familia, sus hijos y sus fanáticos. "@TaylorHawkins fue una gran persona y un músico increíble (...) Te veré en el otro lado - Ozzy".

Paul Stanley, vocalista de la mítica banda KISS , compartió la noticia mostrándose sorprendido.
"Taylor era un increíble hombre, padre y esposo. My corazón está con ellos, David y la banda. Que terrible noticia".

Otra de las reacciones más inmediatas fue la de Finneas, hermano de la joven y éxitosa cantante Billie Eilish y también su productor. Expresó: "Me duele el corazón escuchar sobre el fallecimiento de Taylor Hawkins. (...) El mundo tuvo tanta suerte de tener sus regalos por el tiempo que lo hizo, Descanse en paz".

Por otro lado, los Guns N' Roses publicaron un par de imágenes junto a Taylow Hawkins.

