¿Qué les pasó? Ellos fueron los peores vestidos de los premios Grammy Awards

¿Qué les pasó? Ellos fueron los peores vestidos de los premios Grammy Awards

Muy excéntricos lucieron estos artistas en la ceremonia de los premios Grammy. Sus atuendos causaron una ola de críticas en redes sociales.

124544_da98ba1c6082dcfdb50e2b762f8bb11d.jpg
1 of 20

¿Qué les pasó? Ellos fueron los peores vestidos de los premios Grammy Awards

Larry Busacca/AFP

124545_d6b318ac33b3defe11b7f5503bc8ce76.jpg
2 of 20

Dencia arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON

VALERIE MACON/AFP

124546_974f627faa998fd02c57be20f4efc51a.jpg
3 of 20

Dencia arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON

VALERIE MACON/AFP

124547_060f95dec40dc1203fcfb6c6eae761ab.jpg
4 of 20

Dencia arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON

VALERIE MACON/AFP

124548_ccb8356166983a776227166ed323e896.jpg
5 of 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Lady Gaga attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP

Jason Merritt/AFP

124549_cddbb4414eb90837f3993703cd1e1066.jpg
6 of 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Lady Gaga attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP

Jason Merritt/AFP

124550_8be831732e998cc1e2a98c1fddffd744.jpg
7 of 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Lady Gaga attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP

Jason Merritt/AFP

124551_2ba8355a7fad368cada066653d1ae6d3.jpg
8 of 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Lady Gaga attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP

Jason Merritt/AFP

124552_5b432ff63f1f9ab52bdadc91e079e611.jpg
9 of 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Florence Welch attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP

Jason Merritt/AFP

124553_59ce78c56949ee633738a10367bea6d0.jpg
10 of 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Florence Welch, fashion detail, attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP

Jason Merritt/AFP

124554_fed0ac82bab701842d5861c99f353f05.jpg
11 of 20

Rapper Rapsody arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON

VALERIE MACON/AFP

124555_e8d75dd4ab9410ca6ef682997e0de6f3.jpg
12 of 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Rapsody attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP

Jason Merritt/AFP

124556_396d1990b7cccb14b5d6c65f3d0c9ac9.jpg
13 of 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Diamond White attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP

Jason Merritt/AFP

124557_0771f28f5c4fd50e21239edaa866d284.jpg
14 of 20

Diamond White arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON

VALERIE MACON/AFP

124558_f83ef1b2985ed43e033403f351a5dd02.jpg
15 of 20

Diamond White arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON

VALERIE MACON/AFP

124559_e1383638bbe8926fedec1170f28b5bbf.jpg
16 of 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Cecile McLorin Salvant poses in the press room during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP

Frederick M. Brown/AFP

124560_62c571b47979c679eb22cf00d1e7f92d.jpg
17 of 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Ciara attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP

Jason Merritt/AFP

124561_0e6d83f8330cae90f628c19b5f6dc580.jpg
18 of 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Ciara attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP

Jason Merritt/AFP

124562_b9e000f910ddbd7e1114e2b0e9d96946.jpg
19 of 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Cam attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP

Jason Merritt/AFP

124563_344c18c27ff2115729d7929cfcf094d9.jpg
20 of 20

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Cam (L) and guest attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP

Larry Busacca/AFP
Actualizado: febrero 18, 2016 02:38 PM

Exceso de colores, escotes y atuendos totalmente desatinados lucieron algunas estrellas en la alfombra roja de los premios Grammy.

En redes sociales no se hicieron esperar los comentarios y crearon hasta memes burlándose de sus vestidos.

