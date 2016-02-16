¿Qué les pasó? Ellos fueron los peores vestidos de los premios Grammy Awards
Larry Busacca/AFP
Dencia arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON
VALERIE MACON/AFP
Dencia arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON
VALERIE MACON/AFP
Dencia arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON
VALERIE MACON/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Lady Gaga attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP
Jason Merritt/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Lady Gaga attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP
Jason Merritt/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Lady Gaga attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP
Jason Merritt/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Lady Gaga attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP
Jason Merritt/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Florence Welch attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP
Jason Merritt/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Florence Welch, fashion detail, attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP
Jason Merritt/AFP
Rapper Rapsody arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON
VALERIE MACON/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Rapper Rapsody attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP
Jason Merritt/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Diamond White attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP
Jason Merritt/AFP
Diamond White arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON
VALERIE MACON/AFP
Diamond White arrives on the red carpet for the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ VALERIE MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON
VALERIE MACON/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Cecile McLorin Salvant poses in the press room during The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP
Frederick M. Brown/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Ciara attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP
Jason Merritt/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Ciara attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP
Jason Merritt/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Cam attends The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP
Jason Merritt/AFP
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Singer Cam (L) and guest attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS/AFP
Larry Busacca/AFP
Exceso de colores, escotes y atuendos totalmente desatinados lucieron algunas estrellas en la alfombra roja de los premios Grammy.
En redes sociales no se hicieron esperar los comentarios y crearon hasta memes burlándose de sus vestidos.
Publicidad