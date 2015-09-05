Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
MURIÓ BENEDICTO XVI
ABRAZANDO LA NAVIDAD 🎄
SÚBETE A MI MOTO 🎶
LA VUELTA AL MUNDO EN 80 RISAS😂
LOS BRICEÑO🚚
logopush.png
¿Quieres saber más de las producciones de Caracol TV? Activa las notificaciones y recibirás información al instante.
¡Veámonos!
Nos vemos luego

Publicidad

Cabezote Regias
Caracol TV  /  Regias  /  Fotos: Luly Bossa, una diva perseguida por los escándalos

Fotos: Luly Bossa, una diva perseguida por los escándalos

A pesar de que esta bella barranquillera ha demostrado al mundo su talento en televisión, cine y teatro, es recordada por los escándalos que sin buscar ha

40364_676b20741a629bb9e35c1804b885557f.jpg
1 of 19

Fotos: Luly Bossa, una diva perseguida por los escándalos

40365_0f782f2da674c5c70dab2957f4ecee48.jpg
2 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40366_ddee75399556c41876eae2f4ddaee072.jpg
3 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40367_9b22ab38e87675bb825b6ecd2ae484a0.jpg
4 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40368_71e79ba62c18ccd28e6f5d0279898585.jpg
5 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40369_3c8d4ae28f4359282f1e802f86ed9caa.jpg
6 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40370_7c092424594a29227d91fb71778fc7e2.jpg
7 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40371_3da768c94f42b7d4a590dbf8531f4569.jpg
8 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40372_6db06568f3810a6c735dd5ed841815a0.jpg
9 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40373_5ef94249052076584cc40b91c2aaba98.jpg
10 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40374_de9bb14c999a3daf4e0dca4a9b842b44.jpg
11 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40375_a38fd4e27403065fe1e32cdfbfd3a166.jpg
12 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40376_fa53bd56547d77da42779091600fdc0f.jpg
13 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40377_f8e7cfaceb08534fbb36f6dcf612fa41.jpg
14 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40378_dfed9b7ffce25eeda882b323513de5d4.jpg
15 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40379_2e95158b4c23f278b4c40c84544bded2.jpg
16 of 19
40379_2e95158b4c23f278b4c40c84544bded2.jpg
40380_9668d37427f8e5170c3ee39abc6d367d.jpg
17 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40381_994c704a11c731f3c09d76d0fb441982.jpg
18 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne

40382_6d5922736d5d83c53b25c9c1d47f3f7f.jpg
19 of 19

Twitter @LulyBossaTheOne
Actualizado: febrero 06, 2016 01:54 PM
Relacionados

Caracol TV

Cine

Luly Bossa

Producciones Caracol

📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias. 📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias.