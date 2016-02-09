Publicidad

Caracol TV  /  La Esclava Blanca  / Orián Súarez: el encantador cubano que le da vida a Miguel en La Esclava Blanca

Orián Súarez: el encantador cubano que le da vida a Miguel en La Esclava Blanca

Orián Súarez llega por primera vez a Colombia a participar en un proyecto y lo hace por la puerta grande. El actor realiza el papel protagónico de Miguel en La Esclava Blanca.

125974_4d410ad6f838461f3c512adbc3c848ff.jpg
1 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125975_a4f127dd39050db742be3c8594e26ad5.jpg
2 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125976_c834c8558b53bb264bfeca3e9446df8f.jpg
3 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125977_f0295310eb71d3bb2bb1d73835496d5f.jpg
4 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125978_e42d61ca2e54559544e36b370f3e762e.jpg
5 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125979_23928c8e46d5a3b57763aea346050ca7.jpg
6 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125980_7d37932bcf76c6da531b99b728dd073b.jpg
7 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125981_4cdcdf3f58bb0853d30978fd640e7a44.jpg
8 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125982_5486680babdeea52ddbeb729b9e12a77.jpg
9 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125983_fde55c292b1a0fce9eac04454f97b268.jpg
10 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125984_b650784c03857b0fa83409159965f62f.jpg
11 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125985_275cce2dcfd75efb03fcc0840be8b1d7.jpg
12 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125986_a42bc216d5ded6af5d5b4a6273a97303.jpg
13 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125987_eb0c1b0e125c062f40f8e74a74085da1.jpg
14 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125988_c069a700affea8a718e4809939e5da73.jpg
15 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125989_850917e6691419432a63f3888291ec09.jpg
16 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125990_9ca7c5678c5cfc10e76adf7f9b3071b8.jpg
17 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125991_cc839780fbbfbae45b012343b69b9026.jpg
18 of 18

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: febrero 18, 2016 04:01 PM

Tal vez su rostro no se le haga tan conocido en la televisión colombiana, pero Orián Suárez cuenta con una larga trayectoria en cine y televisión en Cuba, país donde nació.

Conoce detalles sobre la vida del actor, su personaje y revive en fotos sus mejores momentos en La Esclava Blanca.

