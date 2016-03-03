Inédito: paparazzi captó a actores de La Esclava Blanca como jamás los habías visto

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Los actores de La Esclava Blanca se la llevan muy bien fuera de grabaciones y para la prueba quedaron estas fotos.
En medio de largas jornadas de rodaje hacen todo lo posible por pasar divertidos momentos. ¡No te los pierdas!
Publicidad