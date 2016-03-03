Publicidad

La Esclava Blanca  / Inédito: paparazzi captó a actores de La Esclava Blanca como jamás los habías visto

Inédito: paparazzi captó a actores de La Esclava Blanca como jamás los habías visto

Durante las grabaciones de La Esclava Blanca, los integrantes del elenco fueron fotografiados mientras pasaban un rato agradable con sus compañeros. Gestos, muecas, risas y demás fueron captados en su mejor momento.

135722_galeria29.jpg
1 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135704_galeria7.jpg
2 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135705_galeria8.jpg
3 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135706_galeria9.jpg
4 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135707_galeria10.jpg
5 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135703_galeria6.jpg
6 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135708_galeria11.jpg
7 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135709_galeria12.jpg
8 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135710_galeria14.jpg
9 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135711_galeria15.jpg
10 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135717_galeria23.jpg
11 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135719_galeria25.jpg
12 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135720_galeria26.jpg
13 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135712_galeria16.jpg
14 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135713_galeria17.jpg
15 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135714_galeria18.jpg
16 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135715_galeria20.jpg
17 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135716_galeria21.jpg
18 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135718_galeria24.jpg
19 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

135721_galeria27.jpg
20 of 20

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: marzo 03, 2016 09:41 PM

Los actores de La Esclava Blanca se la llevan muy bien fuera de grabaciones y para la prueba quedaron estas fotos.

En medio de largas jornadas de rodaje hacen todo lo posible por pasar divertidos momentos. ¡No te los pierdas!

