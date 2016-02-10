Publicidad

Caracol TV  /  La Esclava Blanca  / Fotos: ¡Por fin! Victoria y Miguel sellan su amor en un romántico encuentro

Fotos: ¡Por fin! Victoria y Miguel sellan su amor en un romántico encuentro

Después de 10 años de no verse, Victoria y Miguel estarán a solas a las afueras de El Edén. Aprovechando que nadie los ve, se entregan y luego planean su huida.  

125963_11d0810d00f787dba9c7b5b847815f99.jpg
1 of 10

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125964_722008754785f8e619a3b862102dfa1e.jpg
2 of 10

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125965_db745759e0ade91d45d527f6fe5a9ac7.jpg
3 of 10

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125966_349ff5cc29c28f6ccee45667b912df44.jpg
4 of 10

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125967_8102e33b995e8107c0c358fc20e01528.jpg
5 of 10

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125968_a06bfbfde3c9f5c9300b73f0590f390d.jpg
6 of 10

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125969_dc18bc9be9a6aaf5d5a5bdd1840aa3e5.jpg
7 of 10

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125970_f48dce237d649aa0bd21f97469dd1113.jpg
8 of 10

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125971_ee1d7c431bd389040920d995d2e917ad.jpg
9 of 10

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125972_e3afcd910011564a84bec6d724698f87.jpg
10 of 10

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: febrero 18, 2016 04:01 PM

Victoria y Miguel se toman un tiempo a solas para poder llevar a cabo su plan de fuga.

Pero en medio de la soledad, los besos y caricias se hacen presentes y con un momento bastante íntimo comprueban que son tal para cual.

