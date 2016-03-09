Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
MURIÓ BENEDICTO XVI
ABRAZANDO LA NAVIDAD 🎄
SÚBETE A MI MOTO 🎶
LA VUELTA AL MUNDO EN 80 RISAS😂
LOS BRICEÑO🚚
logopush.png
¿Quieres saber más de las producciones de Caracol TV? Activa las notificaciones y recibirás información al instante.
¡Veámonos!
Nos vemos luego

Publicidad

Caracol TV  /  La Esclava Blanca  / Detrás de cámaras: Así se maquillan los actores para las escenas de golpes y maltratos

Detrás de cámaras: Así se maquillan los actores para las escenas de golpes y maltratos

Nuestro equipo de producción cuida cada detalle para que todo salga perfecto al aire y por eso el maquillaje juega un papel fundamental en las escenas de golpes y muerte. Aquí te mostramos cómo se ha hecho para que todo se vea lo más real posible y nuestros actores no sufran el más mínimo golpe.

137677_galeria_esclava_1.jpg
1 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

137679_galeria_esclava_3.jpg
2 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

137678_galeria_esclava_2.jpg
3 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

137680_galeria_esclava_4.jpg
4 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

137681_galeria_esclava_5.jpg
5 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

137682_galeria_esclava_6.jpg
6 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

137684_galeria_esclava_8.jpg
7 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

137683_galeria_esclava_7.jpg
8 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

137685_galeria_esclava_9.jpg
9 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

137686_galeria_esclava_10.jpg
10 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

137687_galeria_esclava_11.jpg
11 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

137688_galeria_esclava_12.jpg
12 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

137689_galeria_esclava_13.jpg
13 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

137690_galeria_esclava_14.jpg
14 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: marzo 10, 2016 09:19 AM

Heridas, disparos, golpes y demás hemos visto al aire en los capítulos de La Esclava Blanca. Detrás de estas escenas se esconde un equipo de producción que siempre está pendiente para que todo salga a la perfección.

Mira aquí en exclusiva todo lo que pasa durante las grabaciones de la serie.

Publicidad

Relacionados

Caracol TV

Series Caracol

📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias. 📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias.