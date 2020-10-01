Iron Maiden anunció que lanzará en noviembre un nuevo álbum en directo

View this post on Instagram

Nights of the Dead, Legacy of the Beast: Live in Mexico City Vinyl & CD formats available worldwide on November 20th. Read the full news story and pre-order from IronMaiden.com “When the final leg of our 2020 Legacy tour this summer had to be cancelled due to the COVID pandemic, the whole band was very disappointed and deflated and we know our fans felt the same. We’d been really looking forward to bringing the show to even more countries and although we’ve been able to reschedule most of our European own-shows for 2021, we thought we’d take a listen to the recordings from the tour so far and see if we could create a definitive live album souvenir that everyone, everywhere could enjoy. I’m very pleased with the results, especially as this set list includes songs which have never made it to a live CD before, such as For The Greater Good Of God, and other older songs like Where Eagles Dare, Flight Of Icarus, The Clansman and Sign Of The Cross which haven’t been included in our live set releases for many years. We’ve never released a live album from Mexico before and I think this recording does justice to the passion and joy of our Mexican fans who always give us such a fantastic welcome whenever we play there.” - Steve Harris #IronMaiden #NightsOfTheDead #Mexico #LegacyOfTheBeastTour