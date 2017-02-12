Publicidad

¡De ensueño! Así se ven algunos artistas en la alfombra roja de los Grammy

Por medio de vídeos en cámara lenta, se muestra la belleza de algunos artistas en la previa de los Premios Grammy.

200326_alfombra-1.jpg
¡De ensueño! Así se ven algunos artistas en la alfombra roja de los Grammy
Actualizado: febrero 12, 2017 08:16 PM

Artistas como Camila Cabello, Paris Jackson y Kristin Cavallari han sido grabadas en la alfombra roja de los Premios Grammy de una manera peculiar. Todo hace parte de resaltar el estilo y la buena imagen de ciertos artistas, además de la importancia que tienen dentro de la gala de premios.

Algunos de los vídeos descrestan por su belleza, su estilo y su glamour a la hora de formar parte de esta gala musical:

Otros muestran cosas excentricas, como el artista Cee-Lo:

Aquí están el resto de artistas que hicieron parte de esta dinámica.

¿Cómo llegan los artistas y sus discos a ser nominados a los Grammy?

