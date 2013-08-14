Publicidad

El set de Día a día se convirtió en toda una pasarela

El set de Día a día se convirtió en toda una pasarela

Mónica Castaño y Albert Guerrero les enseñaron a desfilar a nuestros presentadores y a Obvidio. Diviértete con esta galería. 

6105_a92eb930a22934fb6cda643a4f6b5c93.JPG
1 of 15

El set de Día a día se convirtió en toda una pasarela

6106_81fa517e9279bb7a7a5e2ee41794b9de.JPG
2 of 15
6106_81fa517e9279bb7a7a5e2ee41794b9de.JPG
6107_79c5ef0dff4cd56be3174c07110a7bf7.JPG
3 of 15
6107_79c5ef0dff4cd56be3174c07110a7bf7.JPG
6108_9ca76f8919a78b6be5d1dad083bc1886.JPG
4 of 15
6108_9ca76f8919a78b6be5d1dad083bc1886.JPG
6109_2be1da4642ad4a9ca3a2fa05aee3f954.JPG
5 of 15
6109_2be1da4642ad4a9ca3a2fa05aee3f954.JPG
6110_613b09c472e9a4f26d2753a8ba6182cf.JPG
6 of 15
6110_613b09c472e9a4f26d2753a8ba6182cf.JPG
6111_4b1bae4b40d08a1d2b97ae3da48e0dd8.JPG
7 of 15
6111_4b1bae4b40d08a1d2b97ae3da48e0dd8.JPG
6112_da2fbf75d33fbbfc365097cecc0eb8c0.JPG
8 of 15
6112_da2fbf75d33fbbfc365097cecc0eb8c0.JPG
6113_6e44ebf74aca40408f226b3e0ee28bda.JPG
9 of 15
6113_6e44ebf74aca40408f226b3e0ee28bda.JPG
6114_e28a4578e6a0cffae6a8d9e297e8e46e.JPG
10 of 15
6114_e28a4578e6a0cffae6a8d9e297e8e46e.JPG
6115_52b8efb91add8e1e1017c711179e686b.JPG
11 of 15
6115_52b8efb91add8e1e1017c711179e686b.JPG
6116_0bef328418d2c656e6a07538dba56902.JPG
12 of 15
6116_0bef328418d2c656e6a07538dba56902.JPG
6117_06bf9022549c3d8e44abc12383cabe2f.JPG
13 of 15
6117_06bf9022549c3d8e44abc12383cabe2f.JPG
6118_c4413ce2f061de4f8f15a9177f22dd93.JPG
14 of 15
6118_c4413ce2f061de4f8f15a9177f22dd93.JPG
6119_60b94edd03d2b7eeb4608f53516773f6.JPG
15 of 15
6119_60b94edd03d2b7eeb4608f53516773f6.JPG
Actualizado: agosto 10, 2017 03:26 PM
