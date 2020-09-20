Emmy 2020: lista completa de ganadores
La ceremonia de entrega de los Emmy ideó un formato en el que los invitados agradecieron sus galardones desde su residencia.
Lista de los ganadores en categorías clave para los 72 Premios Emmy, que se entregaron en Los Ángeles el domingo. 'Watchmen' de HBO abrió el camino con un total de 11 victorias, incluido el premio a la mejor serie limitada.
El favorito de culto 'Schitt's Creek' quedó limpio en los premios de comedia, llevándose a casa un total de nueve premios, incluidos cuatro para el creador y estrella Daniel Levy. Y entre los dramas, 'Succession' se llevó a casa los máximos honores a la mejor serie, mejor actor principal, mejor guión y mejor dirección.
A continuación, la lista completa de los ganadores:
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (GANADORA)
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Ted Danson, The Good Place
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (GANADOR)
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Mejor guion para una serie de comedia
- The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”
- The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)"
- Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite” (GANADOR)
- What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts”
- What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”
- What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration”
Mejor dirección para una serie de comedia
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”
- Modern Family, “Finale Part 2”
- Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov”
- Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending” (GANADOR)
- Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”
- The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Mahershala Ali, Ramy
- Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
- Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
- Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (GANADOR)
- Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
- Betty Gilpin, GLOW
- Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (GANADORA)
- Yvonne Orji, Insecure
- Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Mejor serie de comedia
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek (GANADOR)
- What We Do In the Shadows
Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Regina King, Watchmen (GANADORA)
- Octavia Spencer, Self Made
- Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película
- Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
- Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
- Paul Mescal, Normal People
- Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (GANADOR)
Mejor guion para una serie limitada, una película o un especial dramático
- Mrs. America, “Shirley”
- Normal People, “Episode 3”
- Unbelievable, “Episode 1”
- Unorthodox, “Part One”
- Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (GANADOR)
Mejor actor de reparto en miniserie o película
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
- Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (GANADOR)
- Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
- Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
- Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Mejor guion para una serie limitada, una película o un especial dramático
- Mrs. America, “Shirley”
- Normal People, “Episode 3”
- Unbelievable, “Episode 1”
- Unorthodox, “Part One”
- Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (GANADOR)
Mejor dirección para una serie limitada, película o especial dramático
- Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”
- Normal People, “Episode 5”
- Unorthodox (GANADOR)
- Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”
- Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning”
- Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película
- Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (GANADORA)
- Toni Collette, Unbelievable
- Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
- Jean Smart, Watchmen
- Holland Taylor, Hollywood
- Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Programa de competición excepcional
- The Masked Singer
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (GANADOR)
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
- Steve Carell, The Morning Show
- Brian Cox, Succession (GANADOR)
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Zendaya, Euphoria (GANADORA)
Mejor dirección para una serie dramática
- The Crown, “Aberfan”
- The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”
- Homeland, “Prisoners of War”
- The Morning Show, “The Interview”
- Ozark, “Fire Pink”
- Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”
- Succession, “Hunting” (GANADOR)
- Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
- Julia Garner, Ozark (GANADORA)
- Thandie Newton, Westworld
- Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
- Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
- Nicholas Braun, Succession
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (GANADOR)
- Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
- Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
- Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Serie dramática excepcional
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession (GANADOR)