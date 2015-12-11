Shakira, Taylor Swift y Ed Sheeran, entre los artistas más influyentes de Facebook en 2015
KEVIN WINTER/AFP
AFP
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 10: The Weeknd performs onstage during KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One at TD Garden on December 10, 2015 in Boston, Mass. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/AFP
Michael loccisano/AFP
BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 10: The Weeknd performs onstage during KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One at TD Garden on December 10, 2015 in Boston, Mass. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/AFP
Michael loccisano/AFP
AFP
Jamie McCarthy/AFP
AFP
Larry Busacca/AFP
AFP
HECTOR RETAMAL/AFP
AFP
D Dipasupil/AFP
AFP
Rob Carr/AFP
AFP
Stephen Lovekin/AFP
AFP
Mike Windle/AFP
AFP
Jason Merritt/AFP
AFP
CHRIS FARINA/AFP
AFP
CHRIS FARINA/AFP
AFP
Ethan Miller/AFP
AFP
Ethan Miller/AFP
AFP
Dilip Vishwanat/AFP
AFP
Tim Boyles/AFP
AFP
Christopher Polk/AFP
AFP
Christopher Polk/AFP
Facebook presentó un resumen de los artistas más influyentes durante 2015 en su plataforma, dentro del listado ‘Year in Review’.
Publicidad
La red social dedicó un escalafón a los artistas más mencionados en 2015 dentro de su plataforma, que este año estuvo comandada por el británico Ed Sheeran, junto a los cantantes estadounidenses Taylor Swift y Kanye West.