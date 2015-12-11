Publicidad

Shakira, Taylor Swift y Ed Sheeran, entre los artistas más influyentes de Facebook en 2015

Facebook elaboró un listado de los artistas más influyentes de 2015, según "la frecuencia con que se menciona un tema en los mensajes de la red social

Shakira, Taylor Swift y Ed Sheeran, entre los artistas más influyentes de Facebook en 2015

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 10: The Weeknd performs onstage during KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One at TD Garden on December 10, 2015 in Boston, Mass. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/AFP

BOSTON, MA - DECEMBER 10: The Weeknd performs onstage during KISS 108's Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One at TD Garden on December 10, 2015 in Boston, Mass. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for iHeartMedia/AFP

Actualizado: febrero 06, 2016 11:31 AM

 

Facebook presentó un resumen de los artistas más influyentes durante 2015 en su plataforma, dentro del listado ‘Year in Review’.

La red social dedicó un escalafón a los artistas más mencionados en 2015 dentro de su plataforma, que este año estuvo comandada por el británico Ed Sheeran, junto a los cantantes estadounidenses Taylor Swift y Kanye West.

