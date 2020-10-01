John Legend y Chrissy Teigen anuncian la triste pérdida del bebé que esperaban
Con un conmovedor mensaje Chrissy Teigen relató que pese a todos los esfuerzos fue inevitable la pérdida.
La pareja conformada por el cantante John Legend y la modelo Chrissy Teigen pasan por un doloroso momento, pues anunciaron, con unas desgarradoras imágenes en blanco y negro, la pérdida del hijo que esperaban.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Con un extenso mensaje en su cuenta de Instagram, la modelo relató que pese a todos los esfuerzos fue inevitable la pérdida. Asimismo, indicó que junto a su esposo, habían escogido el nombre de ‘Jack’ para el bebé que sería el tercer hijo de la pareja, una práctica poco usual, pues por lo general, escogían cómo se llamarían sus hijos después del nacimiento.
Chrissy Teigen había revelado días antes que se encontraba en “reposo”, dado que presentaba un sangrado y que estaba en “aproximadamente a la mitad del embarazo”. En la publicación, la modelo explicó que “a pesar de las transfusiones de sangre. Simplemente no fue suficiente” y que el bebé no pudo recibir "los líquidos que necesitaba".
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Bedrest chronicles. @chrishimmm (who went from my first assistant, getting me llamas on a whim and any flowers you received in the past 5 years, she picked) to now, my head of brand operations for @cravingsbychrissyteigen! She has been here for it allll. Anyhoo, she isn’t kneeling and feeding me chocolate here. Well I guess she kind of is. But it’s for work!!! We have something verrrrrrrry cool coming and I CANNOT WAIT!!! I’ll be showcasing more of team cravings in the next few weeks, as the team has really come together and I am just SO proud of them and what we have built. My dream for everyone is they love what they do and feel fulfilled in every way. I want to laugh and be stupid and silly and have dumb parties because it’s Tuesday, celebrate every birthday with an hour nap or hour of television (@mindykaling) and make dreams happen on the daily. I love what @cravingsbychrissyteigen has become and I cannot wait for you guys to see what we have in store...in store...innnn store. Ah!!! Anyhow, @chrishimmm, my right hand, my brain holder. Thank you for all these wonderful years past, and the future to come!
La pareja también agradeció todo el apoyo y oraciones que ha recibido por el difícil momento que atraviesan e indicó que se sienten agradecidos por sus otros hijos, Luna y Miles, de 4 y 2 años, respectivamente.
John Legend y su esposa habían anunciado la noticia del embarazo en un video musical del cantante tan solo hace un mes. La pareja se consolida como una de las familias más estables de las celebridades y anteriormente habían compartido con sus seguidores las dificultades que tuvieron para concebir a sus hijos.
Con información de Infobae