Caracol TV  /  La Esclava Blanca  / ¿Te perdiste algún detalle? Revive en fotos los momentos más sorprendentes de La Esclava Blanca

¿Te perdiste algún detalle? Revive en fotos los momentos más sorprendentes de La Esclava Blanca

La Esclava Blanca tiene conectados a todos los televidentes noche a noche con la historia de Victoria Quintero, Nicolás Parreño, Miguel, Remedios y demás personajes. No te pierdas las fotografías que muestran los momentos clave por los que ha pasado la historia.

132457_esclava_gal_1.jpg
1 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132458_esclava_gal_2.jpg
2 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132459_esclava_gal_3.jpg
3 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132460_esclava_gal_4.jpg
4 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132461_esclava_gal_5.jpg
5 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132462_esclava_gal_6.jpg
6 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132463_esclava_gal_7.jpg
7 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132464_esclava_gal_8.jpg
8 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132465_esclava_gal_9.jpg
9 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132466_esclava_gal_10.jpg
10 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132467_esclava_gal_11.jpg
11 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132468_esclava_gal_12.jpg
12 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132469_esclava_gal_13.jpg
13 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132470_esclava_gal_14.jpg
14 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132471_esclava_gal_15.jpg
15 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132472_esclava_gal_16.jpg
16 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132473_esclava_gal_17.jpg
17 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132474_esclava_gal_18.jpg
18 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132475_esclava_gal_19.jpg
19 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132476_esclava_gal_20.jpg
20 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132477_esclava_gal_21.jpg
21 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132478_esclava_gal_22.jpg
22 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132479_esclava_gal_23.jpg
23 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132480_esclava_gal_24.jpg
24 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132481_esclava_gal_25.jpg
25 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132482_esclava_gal_26.jpg
26 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132483_esclava_gal_27.jpg
27 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132484_esclava_gal_28.jpg
28 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132485_esclava_gal_29.jpg
29 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132486_esclava_gal_30.jpg
30 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132487_esclava_gal_31.jpg
31 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

132488_esclava_gal_32.jpg
32 of 32

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: febrero 22, 2016 06:06 PM

La Esclava Blanca no deja de sorprender a los colombianos noche a noche con sus historias.

No te pierdas en esta galería de fotos los momentos que han marcado la serie durante los primeros 20 capítulos.

Mira aquí todo lo que ocurre detrás de cámaras en La Esclava Blanca

