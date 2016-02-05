Publicidad

Caracol TV  /  La Esclava Blanca  / ¿Será descubierta? La verdadera identidad de Victoria corre peligro por culpa de Eugenia

Eugenia pone en duda que Victoria es una marquesa y la hace quedar mal delante de la familia. Si te perdiste algún detalle del capítulo no dejes de ver esta

74352_e0c0f0455a984a77e0c4b6736ee93150.jpg
1 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

74353_3b7298929441b4b9979aa9d0c63e9a70.jpg
2 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

74354_7ad0aabd0af342410b9f46d5ae196a95.jpg
3 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

74355_82d99496008cadd02f6e1efe9bcdba19.jpg
4 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

74356_99e203539585a4a4cdf6142bc135ee5f.jpg
5 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

74357_60ae0fba6686b7d80f3192de7af06e9c.jpg
6 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

74358_782f1dc79025445eda8796ffb62f7a89.jpg
7 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

74359_431c0798052b9fb4309f718994a1ef79.jpg
8 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

74360_047290aad0c90577352153e96092e3b0.jpg
9 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

74361_6a2cab67810e1ba126a8a8e2478cb052.jpg
10 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

74362_d11de1073eb27c33103da2782566e8b9.jpg
11 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

74363_0eeb8e630e08b90dc64411c17503f19e.jpg
12 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

74364_04626a3eb8f349d020ece23c9a7fa446.jpg
13 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

74365_08ed5a385989545dbc18a4c31aa4ea27.jpg
14 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: febrero 09, 2016 09:26 AM

Los celos y la evidia le jugarán una mala pasada a Eugenia, pues frente a toda su familia revela que tiene un nuevo socio y ya no trabajará con Nicolás Parreño.

Mira en la galería los mejores momentos del capítulo 9. Además, si quieres ver qué ocurre detrás de cámaras en la serie puedes hacer clic aquí.

