La Esclava Blanca  / ¡Qué buen casting! Los hombres también se roban más de un suspiro en La Esclava Blanca

¡Qué buen casting! Los hombres también se roban más de un suspiro en La Esclava Blanca

No solo el elenco de La Esclava Blanca está conformado por mujeres bellas y talentosas. Estos hombres también son admirados cada vez que aparecen en pantalla.

142497_capitulo_4_-_la_esclava_blanca_-_525.jpg
1 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142346_gal_esclava_21.jpg
2 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142348_gal_esclava_23.jpg
3 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142349_gal_esclava_24.jpg
4 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142337_gal_esclava_12.jpg
5 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142328_gal_esclava_3.jpg
6 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142329_gal_esclava_4.jpg
7 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142330_gal_esclava_5.jpg
8 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142341_gal_esclava_16.jpg
9 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142340_gal_esclava_15.jpg
10 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142331_gal_esclava_6.jpg
11 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142332_gal_esclava_7.jpg
12 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142333_gal_esclava_8.jpg
13 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142334_gal_esclava_9.jpg
14 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142335_gal_esclava_10.jpg
15 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142336_gal_esclava_11.jpg
16 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142345_gal_esclava_20.jpg
17 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142343_gal_esclava_18.jpg
18 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142338_gal_esclava_13.jpg
19 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142339_gal_esclava_14.jpg
20 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142342_gal_esclava_17.jpg
21 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142344_gal_esclava_19.jpg
22 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142347_gal_esclava_22.jpg
23 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142351_gal_esclava.jpg
24 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

142327_gal_esclava_2.jpg
25 of 25

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: marzo 31, 2016 04:01 PM

Así interpreten papeles de villanos, estos actores de La Esclava Blanca no dejan de robarse las miradas por su belleza.

Mira en la galería de fotos a los hombres más sexis de la serie.

No te pierdas aquí ningún detalle de lo que pasa detrás de cámaras en las grabaciones de La Esclava Blanca.

📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias. 📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias.