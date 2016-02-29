Publicidad

La Esclava Blanca  / ¡Paola Moreno no es española! Mira las nacionalidades de los demás integrantes del elenco

¡Paola Moreno no es española! Mira las nacionalidades de los demás integrantes del elenco

Como buenos actores, los que hacen parte de La Esclava Blanca saben neutralizar a la perfección sus verdaderos acentos o modificarlos por uno completamente ajeno al suyo. Aunque los televidentes los escuchan a todos hablando español y costeño, lo cierto es que hay más de cinco nacionalidades distintas en la serie. ¡Descúbrelas!.

134567_gal_es_10.jpg
¡Paola Moreno no es española! Mira las nacionalidades de los demás integrantes del elenco

134568_gal_es_11.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134569_gal_es_12.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134558_gal_es_1.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134559_gal_es_2.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134560_gal_es_3.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134561_gal_es_4.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134562_gal_es_5.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134563_gal_es_6.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134564_gal_es_7.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134565_gal_es_8.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134566_gal_es_9.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134570_gal_es_13.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134571_gal_es_14.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134572_gal_es_15.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134573_gal_es_16.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134574_gal_es_17.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134575_gal_es_18.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134576_gal_es_19.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134577_gal_es_20.jpg
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134578_gal_es_21.jpg
Actualizado: febrero 29, 2016 10:05 PM

En pantalla hablan a la perfección los acentos de sus personajes, pero dentro del elenco de La Esclava Blanca hay panameños, españoles, peruanos, mexicanos, entre otros.

Conoce en la galería de fotos dónde nacieron los actores que hacen parte de esta producción.

Exclusivos: No te pierdas aquí todo lo que ocurre detrás de cámaras en La Esclava Blanca

📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias. 📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias.