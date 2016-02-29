¡Paola Moreno no es española! Mira las nacionalidades de los demás integrantes del elenco
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
En pantalla hablan a la perfección los acentos de sus personajes, pero dentro del elenco de La Esclava Blanca hay panameños, españoles, peruanos, mexicanos, entre otros.
Conoce en la galería de fotos dónde nacieron los actores que hacen parte de esta producción.
