Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
MURIÓ BENEDICTO XVI
ABRAZANDO LA NAVIDAD 🎄
SÚBETE A MI MOTO 🎶
LA VUELTA AL MUNDO EN 80 RISAS😂
LOS BRICEÑO🚚
logopush.png
¿Quieres saber más de las producciones de Caracol TV? Activa las notificaciones y recibirás información al instante.
¡Veámonos!
Nos vemos luego

Publicidad

Caracol TV  /  La Esclava Blanca  / ¡Feliz día internacional del beso! Mira aquí los mejores de La Esclava Blanca

¡Feliz día internacional del beso! Mira aquí los mejores de La Esclava Blanca

Hoy se celebra el Día internacional del beso y para conmemorarlo hemos elegido a los más impactantes de La Esclava Blanca.

144906_beso10.jpg
1 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144907_beso11.jpg
2 of 16

Fotografo: Rami Ayerbe

144905_beso9.jpg
3 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144903_beso7.jpg
4 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144912_beso16.jpg
5 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144910_beso14.jpg
6 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144911_beso15.jpg
7 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144897_beso1.jpg
8 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144898_beso2.jpg
9 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144901_beso5.jpg
10 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144900_beso4.jpg
11 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbef

144909_beso13.jpg
12 of 16

Fotografo: Rami Ayerbe

144899_beso3.jpg
13 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144902_beso6.jpg
14 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144904_beso8.jpg
15 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144908_beso12.jpg
16 of 16

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: abril 13, 2016 01:00 PM

En La Esclava Blanca se han visto todo tipo de besos: románticos, sarcásticos, igualitarios, obligados y demás.

Hoy te mostramos un conteo de los mejores besos que han salido al aire. ¿Cuál te gusta más?

Publicidad

Mira aquí todo lo que ocurre detrás de cámaras durante las grabaciones de la serie

Relacionados

Caracol TV

Series Caracol

📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias. 📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias.