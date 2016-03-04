Conoce a José Julián Gaviria, el malvado Jaime López en La Esclava Blanca

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
El actor que interpreta a Jaime López en La Esclava Blanca no solo es un apasionado por la televisión, tambén le encanta la música, la producción y dirección.
Mira este y más detalles sobre la vida de José Julián Gaviria en la galería.
Publicidad