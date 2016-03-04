Publicidad

Conoce a José Julián Gaviria, el malvado Jaime López en La Esclava Blanca

José Julián Gaviria realiza el personaje de Jaime López, un joven obsesionado con maltratar e incluso matar a los esclavos. Su ambición lo lleva a que por primera vez en la historia un negro envíe a un blanco a la cárcel. Conoce algunos detalles sobre el actor.

136207_gales2.jpg
1 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136208_gales3.jpg
2 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136209_gales4.jpg
3 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136210_gales5.jpg
4 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136211_gales6.jpg
5 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136212_gales7.jpg
6 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136213_gales8.jpg
7 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136214_gales9.jpg
8 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136215_gales10.jpg
9 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136216_gales11.jpg
10 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136217_gales12.jpg
11 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136218_gales13.jpg
12 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136219_gales14.jpg
13 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136220_gales15.jpg
14 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

136221_gales16.jpg
15 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: marzo 04, 2016 10:10 PM

El actor que interpreta a Jaime López en La Esclava Blanca no solo es un apasionado por la televisión, tambén le encanta la música, la producción y dirección.

Mira este y más detalles sobre la vida de José Julián Gaviria en la galería.

Descubre todo lo que ocurre detrás de cámaras en las grabaciones de La Esclava Blanca

