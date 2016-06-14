Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
SÚBETE A MI MOTO 🎶
LA VUELTA AL MUNDO EN 80 RISAS😂
LOS BRICEÑO🚚
logopush.png
¿Quieres saber más de las producciones de Caracol TV? Activa las notificaciones y recibirás información al instante.
¡Veámonos!
Nos vemos luego

Publicidad

Caracol TV  /  Actualidad  /  Mujeres voluptuosas que ganaron su espacio en el difícil mundo de la moda

Mujeres voluptuosas que ganaron su espacio en el difícil mundo de la moda

Más conocidas como las ‘Plus Size’ estas mujeres dan de que hablar en pasarelas internacionales y revistas especializadas del ámbito de la belleza.

156243_ashleygraham-galeria.jpg
Mujeres voluptuosas que ganaron su espacio en el difícil mundo de la moda
Mujeres voluptuosas que ganaron su espacio en el difícil mundo de la moda
Actualizado: junio 14, 2016 09:19 PM

Son muchos los gustos que las personas tienen respecto a las mujeres, quisimos destacar las más famosas por sus curvas pronunciadas que se presentan en diferentes ámbitos de la moda.

Y tú ¿Cómo las prefieres?

Publicidad

Ashley Graham

Esta modelo de tallas grandes de especializo en posar en lencería.

 

 

Publicidad

  A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 10, 2016 at 8:36am PDT

Es una de las figuras más representativas de las modelos ‘Plus Size’

Publicidad

  A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 24, 2016 at 6:33am PST

Marcas como Levi´s y Lane Bryant han sido las marcas que ha modelado ella

Publicidad

  A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 29, 2016 at 4:39am PDT

 

Candice Huffine

Esta modelo también ha cambiado el estereotipo de mujeres delgadas que pueden llegar al mundo del modelaje

Publicidad

  A photo posted by Candice Huffine (@candicehuffine) on Jun 2, 2016 at 3:19pm PDT

Ha sido portada de revistas como Vogue Italia y V magazine, siendo imagen de H&M

Publicidad

  A photo posted by Candice Huffine (@candicehuffine) on May 3, 2016 at 5:44pm PDT

  A photo posted by Candice Huffine (@candicehuffine) on Mar 24, 2016 at 6:54am PDT

Publicidad

Chloe Marshall

Otra de las modelos que revolucionó las pasarelas, criticada por querer fomentar la obesidad

  A photo posted by CHLOE MARSHALL (@chloemarshall01) on Jun 8, 2016 at 6:13am PDT

  A photo posted by CHLOE MARSHALL (@chloemarshall01) on Apr 9, 2016 at 7:57am PDT

Publicidad

  A photo posted by CHLOE MARSHALL (@chloemarshall01) on Apr 5, 2016 at 2:52pm PDT

Hayley Hasselhoff

Publicidad

Hija de actor y productor David Hasselhof encanta con su belleza ‘Plus Size’

  A photo posted by ʜᴀʏʟᴇʏ ʜᴀssᴇʟʜᴏғғ (@hhasselhoff) on Jun 8, 2016 at 7:29am PDT

Publicidad

 

  A photo posted by ʜᴀʏʟᴇʏ ʜᴀssᴇʟʜᴏғғ (@hhasselhoff) on Mar 26, 2016 at 3:25pm PDT

  A photo posted by ʜᴀʏʟᴇʏ ʜᴀssᴇʟʜᴏғғ (@hhasselhoff) on Oct 17, 2015 at 10:33pm PDT

Iskra Lawrence

Esta modelo soportó críticas por su exuberante figura calificándola como una ‘vaca’

Publicidad

  A photo posted by lauren darnell (@freckleddfox) on Jun 14, 2016 at 8:56am PDT

 

Publicidad

 

  A photo posted by RateTheCake! (@ratethecake) on Jun 13, 2016 at 7:49am PDT

Publicidad

 

  A photo posted by The Iskra Lawrence Fan Page (@iskralawrence_official) on Jun 5, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT

 

  A video posted by LVL Sound (@lvlsound) on Jun 1, 2016 at 5:42am PDT

Publicidad

 

Relacionados

Caracol TV

Modelos famosas

📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias. 📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias.