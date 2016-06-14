Mujeres voluptuosas que ganaron su espacio en el difícil mundo de la moda

Son muchos los gustos que las personas tienen respecto a las mujeres, quisimos destacar las más famosas por sus curvas pronunciadas que se presentan en diferentes ámbitos de la moda.
Y tú ¿Cómo las prefieres?
Ashley Graham
Esta modelo de tallas grandes de especializo en posar en lencería.
A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Jun 10, 2016 at 8:36am PDT
Es una de las figuras más representativas de las modelos ‘Plus Size’
A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Feb 24, 2016 at 6:33am PST
Marcas como Levi´s y Lane Bryant han sido las marcas que ha modelado ella
A photo posted by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on Mar 29, 2016 at 4:39am PDT
Candice Huffine
Esta modelo también ha cambiado el estereotipo de mujeres delgadas que pueden llegar al mundo del modelaje
A photo posted by Candice Huffine (@candicehuffine) on Jun 2, 2016 at 3:19pm PDT
Ha sido portada de revistas como Vogue Italia y V magazine, siendo imagen de H&M
A photo posted by Candice Huffine (@candicehuffine) on May 3, 2016 at 5:44pm PDT
A photo posted by Candice Huffine (@candicehuffine) on Mar 24, 2016 at 6:54am PDT
Chloe Marshall
Otra de las modelos que revolucionó las pasarelas, criticada por querer fomentar la obesidad
A photo posted by CHLOE MARSHALL (@chloemarshall01) on Jun 8, 2016 at 6:13am PDT
A photo posted by CHLOE MARSHALL (@chloemarshall01) on Apr 9, 2016 at 7:57am PDT
A photo posted by CHLOE MARSHALL (@chloemarshall01) on Apr 5, 2016 at 2:52pm PDT
Hayley Hasselhoff
Hija de actor y productor David Hasselhof encanta con su belleza ‘Plus Size’
A photo posted by ʜᴀʏʟᴇʏ ʜᴀssᴇʟʜᴏғғ (@hhasselhoff) on Jun 8, 2016 at 7:29am PDT
A photo posted by ʜᴀʏʟᴇʏ ʜᴀssᴇʟʜᴏғғ (@hhasselhoff) on Mar 26, 2016 at 3:25pm PDT
A photo posted by ʜᴀʏʟᴇʏ ʜᴀssᴇʟʜᴏғғ (@hhasselhoff) on Oct 17, 2015 at 10:33pm PDT
Iskra Lawrence
Esta modelo soportó críticas por su exuberante figura calificándola como una ‘vaca’
A photo posted by lauren darnell (@freckleddfox) on Jun 14, 2016 at 8:56am PDT
A photo posted by RateTheCake! (@ratethecake) on Jun 13, 2016 at 7:49am PDT
A photo posted by The Iskra Lawrence Fan Page (@iskralawrence_official) on Jun 5, 2016 at 6:04pm PDT
A video posted by LVL Sound (@lvlsound) on Jun 1, 2016 at 5:42am PDT
