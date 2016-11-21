Dentro de uno de los momentos más destacados de la noche, está el reconocimiento a Sting al recibir el premio honorífico American Music Award of Merit.
Publicidad
La gala de los American Music Awards tuvo como protagonistas a Ariana Grande y Nicki Minaj, quienes presentaron una actuación sensual y provocativa con la canción 'Side To Side'.
Por su parte, Ariana Grande se llevó el premio más codiciado de la noche, a mejor artista del año.
Publicidad
En la velada, Drake, el artista con más nominaciones de la noche, se llevó los dos premios de la categoría rap/hip hop.
El mejor artista nuevo del año fue
Publicidad
A continuación la lista completa de ganadores de los American Music Awards 2016:
Publicidad
MEJOR GRUPO DE POP ROCK
Twenty One Pilots.
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP/ HIP HOP
Drake por "Views".
MEJOR GRUPO DE EDM
The Chainsmokers.
COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO
Fifth Harmony y Ty Dolla con "Work".
Publicidad
MEJOR CANCiÓN DE COUNTRY
Tim McGraw por "Humble and Kind"
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Zayn
Publicidad
MEJOR ARTISTA DE RAP
Drake.
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
"Purple Rain" (1984)
Publicidad
MEJOR GRUPO O DÚO COUNTRY
Florida Georgia Line
MEJOR GRUPO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO
Twenty One Pilots
PREMIO ESPECIAL
Sting
MEJOR ARTISTA POP ROCK FEMENINA
Selena Gómez
Publicidad
ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Ariana Grande
Publicidad
Más noticias de los American Music Awards 2016:
Publicidad
Publicidad