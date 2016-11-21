Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
SÚBETE A MI MOTO 🎶
LA VUELTA AL MUNDO EN 80 RISAS😂
LOS BRICEÑO🚚
logopush.png
¿Quieres saber más de las producciones de Caracol TV? Activa las notificaciones y recibirás información al instante.
¡Veámonos!
Nos vemos luego

Publicidad

Caracol TV  /  Actualidad  /  Lista completa de ganadores de los American Music Awards 2016

Lista completa de ganadores de los American Music Awards 2016

El domingo 20 de noviembre se celebró la entrega número 44 de los American Music Awards, en Los Ángeles. Durante esta entrega se dieron muchas sorpresas.

185420_americanmusicawards970.jpg
Foto: AFP
Foto: AFP
Actualizado: noviembre 21, 2016 07:59 AM

Dentro de uno de los momentos más destacados de la noche, está el reconocimiento a Sting al recibir el premio honorífico American Music Award of Merit.
 

Publicidad


 

La gala de los American Music Awards tuvo como protagonistas a Ariana Grande y Nicki Minaj, quienes presentaron una actuación sensual y provocativa con la canción 'Side To Side'.

Por su parte, Ariana Grande se llevó el premio más codiciado de la noche, a mejor artista del año.

Publicidad

En la velada, Drake, el artista con más nominaciones de la noche, se llevó los dos premios de la categoría rap/hip hop.

El mejor artista nuevo del año fue Zayn , el exintegrante de One Direction.

Publicidad

A continuación la lista completa de ganadores de los American Music Awards 2016:

Publicidad

MEJOR GRUPO DE POP ROCK
Twenty One Pilots.

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP/ HIP HOP
Drake por "Views".

MEJOR GRUPO DE EDM
The Chainsmokers.

COLABORACIÓN DEL AÑO
Fifth Harmony y Ty Dolla con "Work".

Publicidad

MEJOR CANCiÓN DE COUNTRY
Tim McGraw por "Humble and Kind"

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
Zayn

Publicidad

MEJOR ARTISTA DE RAP
Drake.

MEJOR BANDA SONORA
"Purple Rain" (1984)

Publicidad

MEJOR GRUPO O DÚO COUNTRY
Florida Georgia Line

MEJOR GRUPO DE ROCK O ALTERNATIVO
Twenty One Pilots

PREMIO ESPECIAL
Sting

MEJOR ARTISTA POP ROCK FEMENINA
Selena Gómez

Publicidad

ARTISTA DEL AÑO
Ariana Grande

Publicidad

Más noticias de los American Music Awards 2016:

Publicidad


 


Zayn Malik lanza un guiño a One Direction al recoger su premio al mejor artista en los AMAs

 

 

Publicidad

📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias. 📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias.