Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
SÚBETE A MI MOTO 🎶
LA VUELTA AL MUNDO EN 80 RISAS😂
LOS BRICEÑO🚚
logopush.png
¿Quieres saber más de las producciones de Caracol TV? Activa las notificaciones y recibirás información al instante.
¡Veámonos!
Nos vemos luego

Publicidad

Cabezote Regias
Caracol TV  /  Regias  /  Fotos: Efemérides del 21 de junio, el 'solsticio' conmemora hoy estos acontecimientos

Fotos: Efemérides del 21 de junio, el 'solsticio' conmemora hoy estos acontecimientos

Un 21 de junio nacieron Manu Chao, Joey Kramer y Brandon Flower, además escándalos, lanzamientos discográficos y fallecimientos hacen parte de este listado. 

157161_1.jpg
1 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157137_2manu-chao.jpg
2 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157138_3joey-kramer.jpg
3 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157139_4pitbull.jpg
4 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157140_5steven-spielberg.jpg
5 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157141_6alejandro-fernandez.jpg
6 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157142_7amanda-bynes.jpg
7 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157143_8brandon-flowers.jpg
8 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157144_9antonio-aguilar.jpg
9 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157145_11heidi-klum-y-el-cantante-seal.jpg
10 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157146_12hugh-jackman.jpg
11 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157147_13freddie-mercury.jpg
12 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157148_14naomi-campbell.jpg
13 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157149_15titanic.jpg
14 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157150_16whitney-houston.jpg
15 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157151_17hugh-laurie.jpg
16 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157152_18john-lee-hooker.jpg
17 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157153_19jane-russell.jpg
18 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157154_20brenda-holloway.jpg
19 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157155_21marga-lopez.jpg
20 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157156_22michael-einziger.jpg
21 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157157_23nils-lofgren.jpg
22 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157158_24ray-davies.jpg
23 of 24

Fotos: AFP

157163_25elvis.jpg
24 of 24

Fotos: AFP
Actualizado: enero 23, 2017 12:35 PM

El mundo del espectáculo está lleno de celebraciones importantes, hoy el solsticio conmemora importantes celebraciones y este 21 de junio nos recuerda que un día como hoy sucedieron importantes acontecimientos.

 

Publicidad

Efemérides 25 de julio: Hace 39 años AC/DC publicó 'Back in Black', su álbum más vendido Efemérides: A ritmo de lambada, Natusha celebra sus 50 primaveras

Relacionados

Caracol TV

Efemérides

📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias. 📺 Sigue a Caracol TV en Google Noticias.