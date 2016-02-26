Publicidad

Caracol TV  /  La Esclava Blanca  / Felipe y Catalina: dos personajes que marcarán la vida de Victoria y Miguel

Felipe y Catalina: dos personajes que marcarán la vida de Victoria y Miguel

Felipe y Catalina Restrepo son dos hermanos que llegaron para marcar un antes y un después en la historia de Miguel y Victoria. Conoce más sobre estos personajes.

134235_esclava_7.jpg
1 of 15

Felipe y Catalina: dos personajes que marcarán la vida de Victoria y Miguel

134236_esclava_8.jpg
2 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134234_esclava_6.jpg
3 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134238_esclava_10.jpg
4 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134233_esclava_5.jpg
5 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134231_esclava_3.jpg
6 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134237_esclava_9.jpg
7 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134239_esclava_11.jpg
8 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134240_esclava_12.jpg
9 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134241_esclava_13.jpg
10 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134242_esclava_14.jpg
11 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134243_esclava_15.jpg
12 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134244_esclava_16.jpg
13 of 15
134245_esclava_17.jpg
14 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

134232_esclava_4.jpg
15 of 15

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: febrero 27, 2016 11:02 AM
