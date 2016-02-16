Publicidad

Caracol TV  /  La Esclava Blanca  / Conoce a los nuevos personajes que se suman al elenco de La Esclava Blanca

Conoce a los nuevos personajes que se suman al elenco de La Esclava Blanca

Gianina Arana, Andrés Parra y Karoll Márquez ingresaron al elenco de La Esclava Blanca y sus personajes harán historia en la serie. ¡No te los pierdas!

125933_dc2fc67dac5393999149dce7a6ef3acc.jpg
1 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125934_92b7afab89497afe0c25923cd66eee96.jpg
2 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125935_11a0b1cc1c1a82c6dff7d7313cbf1222.jpg
3 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125936_97295ea9bb80e0a904cea42a037cd01a.jpg
4 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125937_ec088377669c92e88a2e62ff7c66fa03.jpg
5 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125938_2c9f4ac37519f319311a82669f3eb503.jpg
6 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125939_076849d241538af52a474f2c3b8058bf.jpg
7 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125940_6844e6d7aef0465515f88c5132a70a36.jpg
8 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125941_881086c91a65a7841b4a9a7e51fd35e5.jpg
9 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125942_dc5c979ac80fe5a73db4cd4ef4eede04.jpg
10 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125943_724156b04bc7808a91fd7e4d98dafa0e.jpg
11 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125944_ca9d8f1ced9ea6f0184191cca3c76c34.jpg
12 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125945_20333b409614d11ec0fab1c6ecf86986.jpg
13 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

125946_beaf29bb817a6a2d2a8bd4e60ee3b3cc.jpg
14 of 14

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: febrero 18, 2016 04:01 PM

Manuela, Jesús y Gabriel llegan a la historia de La Esclava Blanca incialmente para rescatar a Isabelita, quien se encuentra perdida después de escapar del incendio.

Mira las mejores fotos de sus personajes en el primer capítulo de aparición.

