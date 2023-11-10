Estos son los artistas nominados a los Premios Grammy 2024: las mujeres lideran en varias categorías

El 10 de noviembre de 2023 se dio a conocer la lista oficial y completa de los artistas nominados a los
La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos realizó el anuncio mediante una transmisión en vivo, en la que destacó la cantante estadounidense SZA, quien lidera la lista de los nominados a la 66.ª edición de los Grammy con 9 menciones, seguida de las también estadounidenses Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét y el ingeniero de sonido canadiense Serban Ghenea, con siete nominaciones.
Esta es la lista de los nominados a los Grammy 2024:
ÁLBUM DEL AÑO
- Boygenius - 'The Record'
- Janelle Monáe - 'The Age of Pleasure'
- Jon Batiste - 'World Music Radio'
- Lana Del Rey - 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'
- Miley Cyrus - 'Endless Summer Vacation'
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'Guts'
- SZA - 'SOS'
- Taylor Swift - 'Midnights'
GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?'
- Boygenius - 'Not Strong Enough'
- Jon Batiste - 'Worship'
- Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
- SZA - 'Kill Bill'
- Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'
- Victoria Monét - 'On My Mama'
LA CANCIÓN DEL AÑO
- Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?'
- Dua Lipa - 'Dance the Night'
- Jon Batiste - 'Butterfly'
- Lana Del Rey - 'A&W'
- Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
- SZA - 'Kill Bill'
- Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'
MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO
- Coco Jones
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again.
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP SOLISTA
- Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?'
- Doja Cat - 'Paint the Town Red'
- Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
- Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
- Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE DÚO/GRUPO POP
- Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - 'Never Felt So Alone'
- Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - 'Candy Necklace'
- Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - 'Thousand Miles'
- SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - 'Ghost in the Machine'
- Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - 'Karma'
PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO- NO CLÁSICO
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst 'D'Mile' Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP
- Drake & 21 Savage - 'Her Loss'
- Killer Mike - 'Michael'
- Metro Boomin - 'Heroes & Villains'
- Nas - 'King's Disease III'
- Travis Scott - 'Utopia'
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP
- Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - 'The Hillbillies'
- Black Thought - 'Love Letter'
- Coi Leray - 'Players'
- Drake & 21 Savage - 'Rich Flex'
- Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - 'Scientists & Engineers'
MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY
- Brothers Osborne - 'Brothers Osborne'
- Kelsea Ballerini - 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat'
- Lainey Wilson - 'Bell Bottom Country'
- Tyler Childers - 'Rustin' in the Rain'
- Zach Bryan - 'Zach Bryan'
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY SOLISTA
- Brandy Clark - 'Buried'
- Chris Stapleton - 'White Horse'
- Dolly Parton - 'The Last Thing on My Mind'
- Luke Combs - 'Fast Car'
- Tyler Childers - 'In Your Love'
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK
- Foo Fighters - 'But Here We Are'
- Greta Van Fleet - 'Starcatcher'
- Metallica - '72 Seasons'
- Paramore - 'This Is Why'
- Queens of the Stone Age - 'In Times New Roman...'
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK
- Arctic Monkeys - 'Sculptures of Anything Goes'
- Black Pumas - 'More Than a Love Song'
- Boygenius - 'Not Strong Enough'
- Foo Fighters - 'Rescued'
- Metallica - 'Lux Æterna'
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B
- Babyface - 'Girls Night Out'
- Coco Jones - 'What I Didn't Tell You'
- Emily King - 'Special Occasion'
- Summer Walker - 'Clear 2: Soft Life EP'
- Victoria Monét - 'Jaguar II'
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B
- Chris Brown - 'Summer Too Hot'
- Coco Jones - 'ICU'
- Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - 'Back to Love'
- SZA - 'Kill Bill'
- Victoria Monét - 'How Does It Make You Feel'
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA
- Arctic Monkeys - 'The Car'
- Boygenius - 'The Record'
- Gorillaz - 'Cracker Island'
- Lana Del Rey - 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'
- PJ Harvey - 'I Inside the Old Year Dying'
MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO DE JAZZ
- 'Love in Exile' – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- 'Quality Over Opinion' – Louis Cole
- 'SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree' – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- 'Live at the Piano' – Cory Henry
- 'The Omnichord Real Book' – Meshell Ndegeocello
MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO
- 'La Cuarta Hoja' – Pablo Alborán
- 'Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1' – AleMor
- 'A Ciegas' – Paula Arenas
- 'La Neta' – Pedro Capó
- 'Don Juan' – Maluma
- 'X Mí (Vol. 1)' – Gaby Moreno