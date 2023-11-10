Publicidad

Estos son los artistas nominados a los Premios Grammy 2024: las mujeres lideran en varias categorías

Estos son los artistas nominados a los Premios Grammy 2024: las mujeres lideran en varias categorías

La ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Grammy 2024 se realizará el próximo 4 de febrero en Los Ángeles. Aquí te contamos quiénes son los artistas con más nominaciones en este importante evento.

Premios Grammy
Estos son los artistas nominados a los Premios Grammy.
Foto: Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
Por: Caracol Televisión
|
Actualizado: noviembre 10, 2023 03:31 PM

El 10 de noviembre de 2023 se dio a conocer la lista oficial y completa de los artistas nominados a los Premios Grammy 2024, los cuales se celebrarán el próximo 4 de febrero en el Crypto.com Arena (antes Staples Center) de Los Ángeles.

La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos realizó el anuncio mediante una transmisión en vivo, en la que destacó la cantante estadounidense SZA, quien lidera la lista de los nominados a la 66.ª edición de los Grammy con 9 menciones, seguida de las también estadounidenses Phoebe Bridgers, Victoria Monét y el ingeniero de sonido canadiense Serban Ghenea, con siete nominaciones.
Esta es la lista de los nominados a los Grammy 2024:

ÁLBUM DEL AÑO


  • Boygenius - 'The Record'
  • Janelle Monáe - 'The Age of Pleasure'
  • Jon Batiste - 'World Music Radio'
  • Lana Del Rey - 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'
  • Miley Cyrus - 'Endless Summer Vacation'
  • Olivia Rodrigo - 'Guts'
  • SZA - 'SOS'
  • Taylor Swift - 'Midnights'

GRABACIÓN DEL AÑO


  • Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?'
  • Boygenius - 'Not Strong Enough'
  • Jon Batiste - 'Worship'
  • Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
  • Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
  • SZA - 'Kill Bill'
  • Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'
  • Victoria Monét - 'On My Mama'

LA CANCIÓN DEL AÑO


  • Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?'
  • Dua Lipa - 'Dance the Night'
  • Jon Batiste - 'Butterfly'
  • Lana Del Rey - 'A&W'
  • Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
  • Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
  • SZA - 'Kill Bill'
  • Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'

MEJOR ARTISTA NUEVO


  • Coco Jones
  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred Again.
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN POP SOLISTA


  • Billie Eilish - 'What Was I Made For?'
  • Doja Cat - 'Paint the Town Red'
  • Miley Cyrus - 'Flowers'
  • Olivia Rodrigo - 'Vampire'
  • Taylor Swift - 'Anti-Hero'

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE DÚO/GRUPO POP


  • Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - 'Never Felt So Alone'
  • Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - 'Candy Necklace'
  • Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - 'Thousand Miles'
  • SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - 'Ghost in the Machine'
  • Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - 'Karma'

PRODUCTOR DEL AÑO- NO CLÁSICO


  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst 'D'Mile' Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE RAP


  • Drake & 21 Savage - 'Her Loss'
  • Killer Mike - 'Michael'
  • Metro Boomin - 'Heroes & Villains'
  • Nas - 'King's Disease III'
  • Travis Scott - 'Utopia'

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE RAP


  • Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar - 'The Hillbillies'
  • Black Thought - 'Love Letter'
  • Coi Leray - 'Players'
  • Drake & 21 Savage - 'Rich Flex'
  • Killer Mike ft. André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane - 'Scientists & Engineers'

MEJOR ÁLBUM COUNTRY


  • Brothers Osborne - 'Brothers Osborne'
  • Kelsea Ballerini - 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat'
  • Lainey Wilson - 'Bell Bottom Country'
  • Tyler Childers - 'Rustin' in the Rain'
  • Zach Bryan - 'Zach Bryan'

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN COUNTRY SOLISTA


  • Brandy Clark - 'Buried'
  • Chris Stapleton - 'White Horse'
  • Dolly Parton - 'The Last Thing on My Mind'
  • Luke Combs - 'Fast Car'
  • Tyler Childers - 'In Your Love'

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE ROCK


  • Foo Fighters - 'But Here We Are'
  • Greta Van Fleet - 'Starcatcher'
  • Metallica - '72 Seasons'
  • Paramore - 'This Is Why'
  • Queens of the Stone Age - 'In Times New Roman...'

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE ROCK


  • Arctic Monkeys - 'Sculptures of Anything Goes'
  • Black Pumas - 'More Than a Love Song'
  • Boygenius - 'Not Strong Enough'
  • Foo Fighters - 'Rescued'
  • Metallica - 'Lux Æterna'

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B


  • Babyface - 'Girls Night Out'
  • Coco Jones - 'What I Didn't Tell You'
  • Emily King - 'Special Occasion'
  • Summer Walker - 'Clear 2: Soft Life EP'
  • Victoria Monét - 'Jaguar II'

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN DE R&B


  • Chris Brown - 'Summer Too Hot'
  • Coco Jones - 'ICU'
  • Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - 'Back to Love'
  • SZA - 'Kill Bill'
  • Victoria Monét - 'How Does It Make You Feel'

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE MÚSICA ALTERNATIVA


  • Arctic Monkeys - 'The Car'
  • Boygenius - 'The Record'
  • Gorillaz - 'Cracker Island'
  • Lana Del Rey - 'Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd'
  • PJ Harvey - 'I Inside the Old Year Dying'

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE R&B

  • ‘Summer Too Hot’ – Chris Brown
  • ‘Back to Love’ – Robert Glasper ft. SiR y Alex Isley
  • ‘ICU’ – Coco Jones
  • ‘How Does It Make You Feel’ – Victoria Monét
  • ‘Kill Bill’- SZA

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE R&B

  • 'Girls Night Out' – Babyface
  • 'What I Didn’t Tell You' (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
  • 'Special Occasion' – Emily King
  • 'Jaguar II' – Victoria Monét
  • 'Clear 2: Soft Life EP' – Summer Walker

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN MELÓDICA DE RAP

  • ‘Sittin’ On Top of the World’ – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
  • ‘Attention’ – Doja Cat
  • ‘Spin Bout U’ – Drake, 21 Savage
  • ‘All My Life’ – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
  • ‘Low’ – SZA

MEJOR ÁLBUM ALTERNATIVO DE JAZZ

  • 'Love in Exile' – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
  • 'Quality Over Opinion' – Louis Cole
  • 'SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree' – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
  • 'Live at the Piano' – Cory Henry
  • 'The Omnichord Real Book' – Meshell Ndegeocello

MEJOR ÁLBUM DE POP LATINO

  • 'La Cuarta Hoja' – Pablo Alborán
  • 'Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1' – AleMor
  • 'A Ciegas' – Paula Arenas
  • 'La Neta' – Pedro Capó
  • 'Don Juan' – Maluma
  • 'X Mí (Vol. 1)' – Gaby Moreno
