Nuevo juicio de Harvey Weinstein en Los Ángeles se atrasa por el coronavirus

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 26: Harvey Weinstein exits court after an arraignment over a new indictment for sexual assault on August 26, 2019 in New York City. The new charges against the movie mogul are from an indictment involving the actor Annabella Sciorra. Weinstein plead not guilty on all charges and his sex-crimes trial has been delayed until January. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)