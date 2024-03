Abby Hensel, una de las siamesas unidas por el cuello, contrajo matrimonio, ¿desea ser mamá?

Conjoined twin from the reality show ‘Abby & Brittany’ secretly tied the knot to army veteran Josh Bowling. Conjoined twins Abby and Brittany Hensel first gained national attention when they appeared on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in 1996. The Hensels later starred in the feel-good TLC reality series “Abby and Brittany," which showed them driving, traveling to Europe and even riding a moped. When the show ended after one season, Abby and Brittany had just graduated from college with degrees in education. #conjoinedtwins #abbyandbrittany #wedding #twins #sisters