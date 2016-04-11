Publicidad

Tendencias:
MURIÓ BENEDICTO XVI
ABRAZANDO LA NAVIDAD 🎄
SÚBETE A MI MOTO 🎶
LA VUELTA AL MUNDO EN 80 RISAS😂
LOS BRICEÑO🚚
Caracol TV  /  La Esclava Blanca  / Victoria Quintero: la mujer que encanta con su dulzura, belleza y valentía

Victoria Quintero: la mujer que encanta con su dulzura, belleza y valentía

Victoria Quintero se ha ganado el corazón de los colombianos por su personalidad tan guerrera, arriesgada y a la vez tan noble.  No te pierdas los mejores momentos de este personaje.

144417_esclava_2.jpg
1 of 13

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144416_esclava_1.jpg
2 of 13

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144418_esclava_3.jpg
3 of 13

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144419_esclava_4.jpg
4 of 13

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144420_esclava_5.jpg
5 of 13

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144421_esclava_6.jpg
6 of 13

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144422_esclava_7.jpg
7 of 13

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144423_esclava_8.jpg
8 of 13

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144424_esclava_9.jpg
9 of 13

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144425_esclava_10.jpg
10 of 13

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144426_esclava_11.jpg
11 of 13

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144427_esclava_12.jpg
12 of 13

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe

144428_esclava_13.jpg
13 of 13

Fotógrafo: Rami Ayerbe
Actualizado: abril 11, 2016 09:58 PM

Victoria Quintero es de piel blanca pero con el alma y el corazón de una cimarrona luchadora, el acento de una novicia española y la belleza de una marquesa de cuento de hadas.

 

Mira en la galería los mejores momentos de Victoria.

Conoce aquí todo lo que ocurre detrás de cámaras durante las grabaciones de la serie


 

