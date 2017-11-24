Los mejores 'gags' de sofá de Los Simpson con animadores invitados y guiños a la cultura pop

1. 'Gag' de Sofá: Homenaje a Disney por Eric Goldberg
Publicidad
2. Construye tu Propio 'Gag' de Sofá por Michal Socha
3. 'Gag' de Sofá: Al Estilo Francés por Sylvain Chomet
Publicidad
4. La Casita del Horror XXIV por Guillermo del Toro
Publicidad
5. 'Gag' de Sofá por el Equipo de Robot Chicken
Publicidad
6. MoneyBart por Banksy
7. Bart Deja de Oler a los Roosevelts por John Kricfalusi
Publicidad
8. Mathlete’s Feat por el equipo de Rick y Morty
Publicidad
9. 'Gag de Sofá': Al Estilo Ochentero por Steve Curtis
Publicidad
10. 'Gag de Sofá': Homenaje a Hora de Aventura
11. 'Gag de Sofá': Homenaje a Breaking Bad
Publicidad
12. 'Gag de Sofá': Homenaje a Juego de Tronos
Publicidad
13. 'Gag de Sofá' cantando 'Tik Tok' de Ke$ha
Publicidad
14. El Hobbit, 'Gag de Sofá'
Mira también: