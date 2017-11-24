Publicidad

Los mejores 'gags' de sofá de Los Simpson con animadores invitados y guiños a la cultura pop

En los años recientes el reconocido ‘intro’ de la serie animada ha explorado nuevos estilos. Los resultados han sido sorprendentes.

Actualizado: noviembre 24, 2017 09:58 AM

1. 'Gag' de Sofá: Homenaje a Disney por Eric Goldberg

2. Construye tu Propio 'Gag' de Sofá por Michal Socha

3. 'Gag' de Sofá: Al Estilo Francés por Sylvain Chomet

4. La Casita del Horror XXIV por Guillermo del Toro

5. 'Gag' de Sofá por el Equipo de Robot Chicken

6. MoneyBart por Banksy

7. Bart Deja de Oler a los Roosevelts por John Kricfalusi

8. Mathlete’s Feat por el equipo de Rick y Morty

9. 'Gag de Sofá': Al Estilo Ochentero por Steve Curtis

10. 'Gag de Sofá': Homenaje a Hora de Aventura

11. 'Gag de Sofá': Homenaje a Breaking Bad

12. 'Gag de Sofá': Homenaje a Juego de Tronos

13. 'Gag de Sofá' cantando 'Tik Tok' de Ke$ha

14. El Hobbit, 'Gag de Sofá'

Mira también: De esta manera Los Simpson influyen en la vida de las personas

