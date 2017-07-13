¡Llegó la hora! Estas son los nominados a los premios Emmy 2017

Esta es la lista de nominados en las principales categorías de la 69 edición de los Emmy, anunciados este jueves en Los Ángeles.
Mejor serie dramática:
"Better Call Saul"
"The Crown"
"The Handmaid's Tale"
"House of Cards"
"Stranger Things"
"This is Us"
"Westworld"
Mejor comedia:
"Atlanta"
"Black-ish"
"Master of None"
"Modern Family"
"Silicon Valley"
"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
"Veep"
Mejor actor dramático:
Sterling K. Brown, "This is Us"
Anthony Hopkins, "Westworld"
Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"
Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"
Liev Schreiber, "Ray Donovan"
Kevin Spacey, "House of Cards"
Milo Ventimiglia, "This is Us"
Mejor actriz dramática:
Viola Davis, "How to Get Away With Murder"
Claire Foy, "The Crown"
Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Keri Russell, "The Americans"
Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"
Robin Wright, "House of Cards"
Mejor actor de comedia:
Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"
Aziz Ansari, "Master of None"
Zach Galifianakis, "Baskets"
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
William H. Macy, "Shameless"
Jeffrey Tambor, "Transparent"
Mejor actriz de comedia:
Pamela Adlon, "Better Things"
Jane Fonda, "Grace and Frankie"
Allison Janney, "Mom"
Ellie Kemper, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Veep"
Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"
Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"
Mejor actor dramático de reparto:
Jonathan Banks, "Better Call Saul"
David Harbour, "Stranger Things"
Ron Cephas Jones, "This Is Us"
Michael Kelly, "House of Cards"
John Lithgow, "The Crown"
Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"
Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"
Mejor actriz de reparto dramático:
Uzo Aduba, "Orange Is The New Black"
Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"
Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Chrissy Metz, "This Is Us"
Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
Samira Wiley, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Mejor actor de reparto en comedia:
Louie Anderson, "Baskets"
Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"
Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"
Ty Burrell, "Modern Family"
Tony Hale, "Veep"
Matt Walsh, "Veep"
Mejor actriz de reparto en comedia:
Vanessa Bayer, "Saturday Night Live"
Anna Chlumsky, "Veep"
Kathryn Hahn, "Transparent"
Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"
Judith Light, "Transparent"
Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"
Mejor miniserie
"Big Little Lies"
"Fargo"
"Feud: Bette and Joan"
"Genius"
"The Night Of"
Mejor película para televisión:
"Black Mirror: San Junipero"
"Dolly Parton's Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love"
"The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks"
"Sherlock: The Lying Detective"
"The Wizard Of Lies"
Mejor actor protagonista de miniserie o película para televisión:
Riz Ahmed, "The Night Of"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "Sherlock: The Lying Detective"
Robert De Niro, "The Wizard Of Lies"
Ewan McGregor, "Fargo"
Geoffrey Rush, "Genius"
John Turturro, "The Night Of"
Mejor actriz protagonista de miniserie o película para televisión:
Carrie Coon, "Fargo"
Felicity Huffman, "American Crime"
Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"
Jessica Lange, "Feud: Bette and Joan"
Susan Sarandon, "Feud: Bette and Joan"
Reese Witherspoon, "Big Little Lies"
Los cinco primeros programas con mayor número de nominaciones:
"Saturday Night Live" - 22
"Westworld" - 22
"Feud: Bette and Joan" - 18
"Stranger Things" - 18
"Veep" - 17
Las cinco principales plataformas de televisión con mayor número de nominaciones:
HBO: 110
Netflix: 91
NBC: 60
FX Networks: 54
ABC: 34
Por: AFP