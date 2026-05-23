Shakira lanzó el video oficial de 'Dai Dai', ¿quiénes son los famosos futbolistas que aparecen?

El pasado 14 de mayo, Shakira y Burna Boy sorprendieron al mundo con la canción 'Dai Dai', pensada para acompañar el Mundial del 2026 que iniciará el 11 de junio; sin embargo, la expectativa estaba en cómo sería el video oficial de la canción.

Video oficial de Dai Dai

En la mañana de este 23 de mayo, la barranquillera anunció que el video había sido publicado y, como es usual, hay varios futbolistas que hicieron parte del mismo. Precisamente, es con ellos con quienes inicia.

Adicionalmente, los niños de Uganda que se hicieron virales y que fueron elegidos por la cantante para bailar junto a ella en el evento deportivo más importante del año también tuvieron una participación especial.

Sin embargo, esto no es una sorpresa, pues en el adelanto que se había publicado en redes sociales, los niños ya aparecían haciendo la coreografía de la canción junto a Shakira, algo que había emocionado al público.



Futbolistas en el video de 'Dai Dai' de Shakira

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12 jugadores de varias partes del mundo están listos para la contienda del fútbol y con la frase “We are ready” se presentaron en los primeros segundos del videoclip. Te contamos de quiénes se trata:



Kylian Mbappé , de la selección de Francia.

, de la selección de Francia. Harry Kane , de la selección de Inglaterra.

, de la selección de Inglaterra. Luis Díaz, de la selección de Colombia.

de la selección de Colombia. Vinícius Júnior, de la selección de Brasil.

de la selección de Brasil. Alphonso Davies , de la selección de Canadá.

, de la selección de Canadá. Christian Pulisic , de la selección de Estados Unidos.

, de la selección de Estados Unidos. Takefusa Kubo , de la selección de Japón.

, de la selección de Japón. Jamal Musiala, de la selección de Alemania.

de la selección de Alemania. Santiago Giménez , de la selección de México.

, de la selección de México. Rodrigo Hernández , de la selección de España.

, de la selección de España. Erling Haaland, de la selección de Noruega.

de la selección de Noruega. Lionel Messi, de la selección de Argentina.

Letra de 'Dai Dai' de Shakira

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Oe oe e oe Oe oe e oe

You knew from the day you were born That here in this place you belong You been this brave all along What broke you once made you strong

Dai dai iko Dale allez let's go Dai dai iko Dale allez let's go! Dai dai iko Dale allez let's go Dai dai iko Dale allez let's go!

Come follow your desire There's a will, there's a way You are the owner of that fire No one can take it away

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Sweat and blood to write your story That is how you paved the way You are about to reach the glory Only one step away

All the highs and lows All the tears and the pain You been there thru it all Been thru it all Just do it again

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Now you got to believe (I believe) Cuz you know what it takes To be living the dream At top of your game

Feel it, got everything you needed Now bring it like you mean it Just like you mean it Dale, no olvides lo que vales Juega como tú sabes Como tú sabes

Energy is contagious you know And it never fails, no no No one’s getting tired I know Cuz you got that fire eio

Dream a little higher Let's go, let's go, let's go

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We’ve taken all that our hearts can hold We can’t hold on to the past no more From the dirt and the tears you make gold You are more than flesh and bone

All the highs and lows All the tears and the pain You been there thru it all Been thru it all Just do it again

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Now you got to believe (I believe) Cuz you know what it takes To be living the dream At top of your game

Feel it, got everything you needed Now bring it like you mean it Just like you mean it Dale, no olvides lo que vales Juega como tú sabes Como tú sabes

Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romário, Cristiano Ronaldo, El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká, Messi, Mbappé, Salah

Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, US, England, Germany, France, España, Italia, Mexico, Japan, Korea, England, Netherlands, Senegal

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Oe oe e oe

You knew from the day you were born That here in this place you belong You been this brave all along What broke you once made you strong

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Dai dai iko Dale allez let's go Dai dai iko Dale allez let's go! Dai dai iko Dale allez let's go Dai dai iko Dale allez let's go!