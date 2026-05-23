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Shakira estrena el video oficial de 'Dai Dai' para el Mundial 2026 con Messi y Mbappé

Shakira lanzó el video de 'Dai Dai', la canción del Mundial 2026 junto a Burna Boy. Mira los futbolistas invitados y conoce la letra completa del tema.

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Shakira lanzó el video oficial de 'Dai Dai', ¿quiénes son los famosos futbolistas que aparecen?

Como es usual, la colombiana tuvo varias estrellas invitadas en el video de la canción y entre ellos hay un reconocido colombiano, ¿de quién se trata?

Por: Mariana Hernández Rodríguez
Actualizado: 23 de may, 2026
Comparta en:
Shakira lanzó el video de 'Dai Dai'