Caracol TV  /  La Esclava Blanca  / En fotos: Victoria se las ingenia para viajar junto a la marquesa a Santa Marta

En fotos: Victoria se las ingenia para viajar junto a la marquesa a Santa Marta

Victoria está cada vez más cerca de encontrar la manera de viajar a Santa Marta. Si te perdiste algún detalle del capítulo, revívelo en esta galería de

74413_400c02722af135e5787b60d98064c848.jpg
1 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74414_c5695d0d2f7026faed558bcd0cde3bec.jpg
2 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74415_8249f0c37db12bffeafee424a0def759.jpg
3 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74416_62f5fc57c5b04ee7fca34c403a89f502.jpg
4 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74417_72e98028aa15e53c2db47c808bcd111b.jpg
5 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74418_eb9d421bd32658963e89f964f40a8059.jpg
6 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74419_1e2d830bfe8a8680284a17ccfeaaaed8.jpg
7 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74420_a3f3b3e62321dd4206f97fe56b157f1a.jpg
8 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74421_194afb528840b3d10e39f715cf9903a5.jpg
9 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74422_f205f8efaabe4524c77b182a48dd4224.jpg
10 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74423_6d60e1ca2847de2580136575bb1d918e.jpg
11 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74424_9cf6eaca9b5655f06d91e5b01feab084.jpg
12 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74425_5a01b2c0c95afc16db657dab89652abb.jpg
13 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74426_c8dd5c21a9e1d797270d408e45f29cf7.jpg
14 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74427_b00aa38eb359cbf8e98fae786ecd1375.jpg
15 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74428_43f220e66ab92a3fd961a1cf4619aa7e.jpg
16 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74429_c618460d74c10c6002bfecec1e34673c.jpg
17 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74430_6111525fdff3396ff0b5b0dd99a18bc7.jpg
18 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74431_2a1abd8a3336890ed388e0d855b44238.jpg
19 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe

74432_c4408fdd5ae8b1f2fd71761066e8abb4.jpg
20 of 20

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Actualizado: febrero 09, 2016 09:26 AM

Victoria Quintero sigue con la idea de llegar a Santa Marta y para eso está a punto de embarcarse en una complicada misión: viajar con marquesa que eligieron como esposa de Nicolás Parreño.

