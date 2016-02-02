En fotos: Victoria se las ingenia para viajar junto a la marquesa a Santa Marta

Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Fotógrafo: Ramiro Ayerbe
Victoria Quintero sigue con la idea de llegar a Santa Marta y para eso está a punto de embarcarse en una complicada misión: viajar con marquesa que eligieron como esposa de Nicolás Parreño.
Publicidad