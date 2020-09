Un nuevo libro oficial de los Beatles se lanzará en agosto de 2021

View this post on Instagram

ANNOUNCING THE BEATLES: GET BACK⁠ The Beatles’ First Official Book Since the Bestselling The Beatles Anthology⁠ ⁠ Global August 31, 2021 Publication by Callaway & Apple Corps to Coincide with the Release of Peter Jackson’s “THE BEATLES: GET BACK” Feature Documentary Film⁠ ⁠ This definitive volume will present an exclusive, in-their-own-words account of The Beatles’ Let It Be recording sessions, illustrated with hundreds of previously unpublished images, including photos by Ethan A. Russell and Linda McCartney⁠ ⁠ Full info over on http://thebeatles.com (see bio for link)