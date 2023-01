Il Divo, el cuarteto británico de tenores, celebra sus 15 años

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 02: (L-R) Singers David Miller, Sebastien Izambard, Urs Buhler and Carlos Marin of Il Divo attend a news conference announcing the group's September six-show headlining engagement, "Il Divo - This is Your Night: Live in Las Vegas" at The Venetian Las Vegas on May 2, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)