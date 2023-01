Empresas colombianas se unen para trabajar en pro del Amazonas

PORTO VELHO, RONDONIA, BRAZIL - AUGUST 25: In this aerial image, a section of the Amazon rain forest that has been decimated by wildfires is seen on August 25, 2019 in the Candeias do Jamari region near Porto Velho, Brazil. According to INPE, Brazil's National Institute of Space Research, the number of fires detected by satellite in the Amazon region this month is the highest since 2010. (Photo by Victor Moriyama/Getty Images)